Cooper-Butler Building to come down this week

Crews were out Tuesday morning at the Cooper-Butler Building in preparation for demolition this week.
Decorative corbels on the roof were being removed before crews begin to take the building apart floor by floor in lieu of a wrecking ball.
Last week during a Citywide Development Corporation meeting, Councilman Tim Fulkerson said Eric Reighert, the bidder awarded the contract to demolish the building, had begun removing the building’s asbestos.
The New Castle City Council voted on Sept. 12 to demolish the building, and awarded the demolition bid to Reighert for $54,000 out of the city’s Neighborhood Stabilization account.
The building’s demolition has stirred up controversy with local historical advocates who think the building should not be torn down.
Audrey Przybylski, an advocate for the building’s preservation, presented a letter to the council during their caucus meeting on Sept. 24 from GEM Builders and Contractors who wanted to buy the building for $1 and help from the city with the funds needed to stabilize the building.
“Nobody ever wants to do anything to these buildings until the eleventh hour when the wrecking ball is about to come and someone wants to come in and buy them for a dollar,” council member Richard Beshero said then.
“There are a lot of historical buildings around the city that are vacant and close to dilapidation. Come and buy them. I’m done with the eleventh hour stuff.”
