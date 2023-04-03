There’s no sneaking cookies at this grandma’s house. She’s got an alarm.
A self-described “cookie dealer,” Peggy Henry installed the buzzer to let her know someone’s arrived for a case or two of confections from the cookie cupboard — or, in her case, cookie garage — she runs for the Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania.
During cookie season, which typically runs during February and March, her New Castle home serves as a warehouse for troop leaders who may be running low on Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas or any of the other delicacies sold by troops to benefit local scouting activities.
“I’ve been doing it 10 or 12 years now. I’m not really sure how I got started,” noted Henry who served as a troop leader for both her daughter, Pam Stoddard, and granddaughter, Samantha Brown, helped with day camps as recently as last year and worked for awhile at the former Girl Scout office in New Castle.
“I’m kind of the middle man. When they run out of cookies for a booth sale, they contact me to come pick up more. It’s helpful for them to know there’s a place they can get extras without having to go too far,” Henry said, explaining that while most of her “customers” come from Lawrence and Mercer counties, she has had troop leaders travel for an hour and a half to restock from her cupboard.
By mid-March Henry had provided a safe storage space for 900 cases of cookies with each case containing 12 boxes of baked goods.
“I’m just glad I don’t have to bake them,” the Thin Mint fan laughed, noting that with the help of her daughter she keeps track of those thousands of boxes using an online inventory system.
Emily Ruffing, public relations and marketing coordinator for Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania, noted that cookie cupboards designed to support booth sales are located in homes and offices through the 27-county region served by the council.
“Troops can use cookie cupboards to get additional cookies to help meet their goals,” Ruffing explained. “Peggy’s cupboard serves the entire council and people come from far and wide to her location. This year, she distributed nearly 8,000 packages of cookies to Girl Scout troops, which is amazing.”
It’s also tiring.
At 80, Henry closed her doors after this year’s sale ended on March 26. She’s been working with a woman she hopes will continue the cookie connection.
“I couldn’t have done it this year without my daughter and son (Kevin Henry). I had a fall in November, which put me behind on things, and I’ve got trouble with my legs and arthritis,” Henry said. “And, at 80, I think it’s time to hang up the cookie shingle.
“I’ve met a lot of nice people and made a lot of good friends. I’m going to miss it, but my leaders can just come visit now.”
