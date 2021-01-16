Cookie crunch COVID-19 challenges Girl Scouts to find new avenues for annual fundraiser

Like so many others, Jenn Dayton’s husband has been working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, it’s starting to take its toll.
“He hasn’t been in the office for over a year,” Jenn Dayton said. “That’s like 100, 150 boxes of cookies.”
Dayton is the service unit manager for Neshannock Girl Scouts, and this is the time that Scouts everywhere embark on their annual cookie sales. Locally, the period started Jan. 8 and continues through the end of the month.
The pandemic hit in March 2020 just as sales were entering the home stretch, bringing a halt to in-person transactions and leaving troops with cookie stockpiles that they were unable to sell. A year later, parent-to-co-worker and other face-to-face orders remain challenging.
“It’s going to be a difficult year,” Dayton said. “The great thing is that our girls are always up for a challenge.”
The primary answer comes in the form of Digital Cookie, a pre-existing online ordering platform that makes contactless ordering easy, but until now, has not been widely used.
“It’s been available to Girl Scouts for a few years now,” Laurel service unit manager Kristin Green said, “but this year is really going to be a jumping-off point for that program to be utilized by more girls than usual. They didn’t invent it for this program year, it’s been around, but with everything being social distanced, it’s going to be utilized a lot more.”
That, at least, is the hope.
“Not a lot of people do it; that’s the hard part,” Dayton said. “It’s going to make all the difference this year. It’s just whether everybody decides to do it.”
Digital Cookie enables each Girl Scout to create her own online cookie page. They can email the link to friends and family or put it on Facebook, and those who click on it can order and use a credit card to pay for their purchase. Customers also have the option to have the Scout from whom they order deliver their cookies, or pay shipping and handling to have the cookies sent directly to them.
Still, troops in both municipalities are working hard to find other ways to spread the word.
In Neshannock, junior troop members made yard signs.
“Our leaders prepackaged bags together with all the supplies in a bag, dropped it off at each girl’s house, and they made cookie yard signs just to let people know ‘It’s cookie time. I have cookies,’ ” Dayton said.
Other girls, she said, are planning Facebook Live presentations or Zoom meetings with family and friends to solicit orders.
Laurel scouts, too, have been working social media, including sharing a cookie link on the Spartan Country web page. Not satisfied with just the information highway, though, they hit the asphalt roadways as well.
“We hosted a cookie car parade at the high school,” Green said. “We drove the neighboring community with signs and the kids beeping their horns. Normally we have a big rally with all the girls, but we really couldn’t be anywhere in a space.
“We thought, well, we can be in our cars in the parking lot.”
Cars may play a big role down the road as well. Normally, once orders are taken and delivered, Girl Scouts shift into booth sales mode, setting up tables inside much-patronized businesses to expand sales from family and friends to the general public.
Although Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania has not halted those sales, both Dayton and Green are looking for alternative, safer options.
“There is the possibility to do pop-up booths in parking lot areas, rather than having the formality of being inside a place,” Green said. “We could be at the end of the parking lot selling out of the back of our cars. We’d be using our social media platforms to say, ‘Hey, if you need your cookies, we’re going to be at a certain place, just look for the car,’ and the car would be decorated and visible.
“We’re still working that out. We’ve reached out to the usual places. It will probably be a month before we even know if that’s even permissible.”
Likewise, Dayton is trying to find businesses along Wilmington Road that would permit her troops to do drive-thru parking lot sales.
Girl Scout cookies not only bring smiles to their purchasers, said Patricia A. Burkhart, CEO of Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania, but they also provide funding for troops’ community projects, hiking excursions, badge workshops and more.
A downturn in sales, then, could mean fewer opportunities for the Scouts.
“I really do feel that we’re not going to have a great cookie year this year,” Dayton said, “which is so hard for us, because this is really the only time we earn money for our troops and for the council. This is it. This has to fund us for a whole year.
“That’s why we’re saying if you can’t buy them, at least donate them, because the donations count as a box of cookies.”
Girl Scouts, Dayton said, donates cookies to active-duty military personnel and veterans, “and if anyone donates locally to our troop, we then can decide where would like to donate them.”
“Some of our troops have decided to donate to the first responders and the hospital, like we did last year,” she continued, “but also to our teachers, because they’ve had an incredible year this year, so we feel that they deserve some cookies also.”
Last year, Green recalled, Laurel troops donated more than a thousand boxes to various organizations. Not all of them, though, were paid for by community members, leaving the troops to foot the bill for unexpected extras created by COVID.
“We got stuck with so much last March because we couldn’t sell them,” she said. “It’s always rewarding to give to groups, especially when we’re giving them to food drives and local first responders. But it’s a financial challenge for us.”
