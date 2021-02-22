A Mercer area business owner is facing charges after police said he was paid money for work that he didn't perform.
The Lawrence County District Attorney's office has charged Kurt Edwin Sieg, owner of Sieg Home Improvements with a felony county of receiving payment for advance services and failing to do the work. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman reported that she had paid Sieg $9,000 to rebuild a garage on New Bedford-Sharon Road in Pulaski Township. She told police that Sieg quoted her a cost of $12,500 and the amount paid was down-payment. She said he laid the concrete footers, and said he would be back in a week, in October 2019, but he never returned.
When contacted, he told the woman and the county detective that he had health issues. He told the investigator he did not know if he was insured at the time of the payment.
