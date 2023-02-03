A Boardman, Ohio window and door contractor is now facing five sets of criminal charges in Lawrence County for reportedly taking money from customers without following through on the work.
John P. Bartos III, 40, owner of Gridiron Window and Door, is wanted most recently on a warrant by state police for a claim from a North Beaver Township resident.
Charges have been filed against Bartos by various police departments in multiple municipalities in Lawrence County for similar incidences within the past year, based on complaints from various customers.
According to a criminal complaint regarding the North Beaver Township, the Lighthouse Baptist Church on Stateline Road hired Bartos to install up-to-code doors under contract, but the service was only partially completed. When the church representative contacted Bartos, he told them he would refund the purchase, the report said. The church representative told police the total amount of services not completed by Bartos amounted to $3,855. The span of time that had elapsed was between Oct. 28 and Jan. 27.
Bartos is charged with felony counts of theft by deception in connection with that complaint.
Two other sets of charges were filed against Bartos on Jan. 12, by police in North Beaver and Pulaski townships.
In the North Beaver complaint, a man had contacted the police saying he had contracted with Bartos’ company for a new front door on his home. Bartos reportedly advised the cost of the job for door and installation was $1,493, and the owner paid him by check for the work on Aug. 25, which Bartos cashed, the criminal complaint said. As of Jan. 6, the man had not received the door, police reported.
In the complaint filed by Pulaski police, a woman on High Hill Road reported she had entered a contract in July with Bartos’ company for replacement windows and paid him a $4,500 deposit for the windows to be installed in October. When they did not arrive, he told her in December the windows would arrive around Feb. 13.
The police noted in the criminal complaint Bartos no longer is able to purchase from his supplier because his accounts are past due.
The North Beaver police charged Bartos with theft and receiving money but failing to perform, in conjunction with that agreement. Pulaski police charged him the same day with similar charges.
Bartos was arrested Dec. 13 on both sets of charges, and jail bonds were set of $2,500 each and he posted bail and was released.
Bartos had been charged on Dec. 5 by Shenango Township police regarding a complaint they received in October from a resident on Melody Lane, who said she had paid him $1,500 on Dec. 14, 2021, for a new custom front door, and he told her it would be installed in March. She told police she learned Bartos had not ordered the door until March, and that it was ready to be picked up in August of 2022, but the supply company informed her Bartos had not made a payment on the door and there was an outstanding balance of $3,520.
According to the complaint, Bartos told the woman he would start work on the door installation Oct. 17 last year, but he never showed up, police reported.
An officer contacted Bartos by phone on Oct. 21 and he said he only had one employee and the work would be done by Nov. 7, according to the criminal complaint. The contract required him to refund their money by Nov. 28, but the officer learned from the resident that Bartos had contacted her and said he was not giving her money back, that he wanted to put her $1,500 toward the door or install it on Dec. 5. She told police that Bartos had threatened her with an attorney, the complaint states.
Police reported Bartos had cashed the woman’s check in December of 2021. The police reported that he owes her the money in restitution.
The Shenango police have charged him with receiving advance payment and failing to perform services, and theft, and he was sent a summons to appear in court on those charges.
The first charges were filed against Bartos in September by Pulaski police, based on a complaint by a Pulaski couple who reported they had paid him $4,000 up front for the installation of 14 windows, under a contract. He cashed their check and the windows were never ordered, the police reported, and Bartos did not refund the couple’s money. He was charged Sept. 15 with felony counts of receiving advanced payment for services and theft. He was arraigned on those charges, and an initial jail bond was set at $2,500. He subsequently posted bail.
Lt. Chad Adams, Pulaski Township officer in charge, said at the time that Bartos was not registered with Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General to perform contract work, and a company in Pennsylvania must be registered to do any work that exceeds $5,000.
Adams said he encourages anyone who is going to hire someone for construction or remodeling at their homes to make sure the contractor or person is registered with the state attorney general and get a contract in writing.
Any job that is more than $500 requires a written contract, Adams pointed out, and people always have a right to rescind the contract within three days of signing it.
He suggested they verify a contractor’s registration by calling (888) 520-6680, or checking online on the attorney general’s website. He also suggested checking the contractor’s ratings with the Better Business Bureau. They also can ask who the contractor’s suppliers are to make sure that the company is in good standing with them.
“It’s always good to do your homework beforehand,” Adams said. “There are dishonest people out there, and there are ways to get reliable people to do your work.”
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
