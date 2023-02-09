The Lawrence County Department of Public Safety has provided contact information for anyone who feels they have been affected by results of the East Palestine train derailment.
No Lawrence County communities have been evacuated as a result of the derailment and the release and burning off of potentially toxic gases from the rail cars.
Norfolk Southern team members are on scene of the incident that occurred Friday, and are being assisted by multiple derailment and environmental contractors. In addition to working closely with first responders, the railroad company is coordinating with federal, state and local agencies, according to a news release issued Wednesday night.
The National Transportation Safety Board is the lead agency for providing updates on the incident.
Norfolk Southern has established a Family Assistance Center to address the needs of the community and support those directly impacted, the release said.
The railroad's family assistance center is located at Abundant Life Church, 46469 State Route 46, New Waterford, Ohio, and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
People with specific questions about smell or fumes, health, animals, houses and other concerns may contact CTEH, toxicologists that have been contracted by Norfolk Southern, at (234) 542-6474, between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Questions about in-home testing and monitoring within the one-mile evacuation zone only may contact contractors by Norfolk Southern for testing and sampling, at (330) 849-3919.
Other contacts available are the Pennsylvania Department of Health, public health toxicologist, Division of Environmental Health Epidemiology, at (877) PA-HEALTH.
Complaints and concerns about water and air quality in Beaver County, may be directed to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection at (412) 442- 4000, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Public inquiries also may be made to Beaver County Emergency Services at (724) 773-6767; the city of East Palestine's nonemergency numbers at (330) 457-2455 and (330) 457-0733; or Ohio 211 Backdoor nonemergency number at (330) 747-2696.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.