A strategic business consulting firm presented steps for improving downtown New Castle during the Citywide Development Corporation's (CDC) Tuesday meeting.
"We gathered some initial data," said Tom Hardy, managing member for Palo Alto Partners. "We also had a series of meetings with different stakeholders ... the (city) council, met with some other folks, the library, New Visions, The Hoyt, other stakeholders involved in downtown."
Hardy said after getting feedback, he concluded there are potential ways to improve the downtown.
"In terms of where we ended up (after the feedback), we really wanted to focus on three key areas," said Hardy.
Hardy outlined strategies to improve the public realm, promote development of quality housing and complete a visible project to demonstrate success.
The public realm involves improvements such as fixing sidewalks and replanting trees as the most recent project to address those issues dates back to the 1990's.
Developing quality housing would create opportunities for young people who work in the city to move closer to work. As Hardy explains, this is a more favorable option to the newer generation than living in the suburbs and driving into the city.
The CDC has yet to commit to one single development project, but Hardy suggests completing a project would change the perception of the city as well as build momentum for future projects.
"I would rather this report recommend certain things to the city that they can adopt and strengthen their ordinance because there's more positives downtown than there is negatives," said Tim Fulkerson, chairman of CDC and New Castle City Councilman.
The downtown is already "vibrant," Fulkerson said, but people don't realize the amount of jobs held in the area.
"The numbers don't lie.The jobs are down there," said Fulkerson, who estimates the total number of jobs to be around 700 to 800.
Blight and vacant buildings, Fulkerson said, give the perception downtown isn't successful.
"Other communities have ordinances that stipulate to the absentee landlord, the blighted landlord that says, 'Either step up or you're either going to be paying a stiff penalty or you have to sell the property to somebody that's going to develop it,'" said Fulkerson. "That's where I want to see the city go with these downtown business plan so we can get them off the radar screen because they're killing us."
Kim Koller-Jones, president of the New Castle Blueprint Community Council and executive director of Hoyt Art Center, said there are city blight ordinances, but they need to be enforced by the city.
Cindy Gormley, a consultant for the corporation, said the plan was drafted as a driver for the CDC to apply for grants and programs as well as identify projects they could focus on as a corporation.
"This plan pulls everything together and then helps us establish our limits as to what we want to do in the city without being confining," said Gormley. "You're (Fulkerson) talking about what more things city council should be doing."
According to the 27-page "New Castle Downtown Strategic Plan," 22 percent of the buildings downtown are vacant, and nearly 1/4 of buildings suffer from major deferred maintenance.
The plan cites code enforcement identifications of approximately six buildings with significant structural issues, which will be candidates for demolition if they aren't stabilized soon.
Approximately 62 percent of buildings have minor maintenance issues while approximately 11 percent are in "excellent" condition.
"The good news is, Cooper-Butler, Eric Reighert's down there this morning," said Fulkerson. "They're working on it to remove the asbestos in that. That building's going to be down in the next couple weeks."
