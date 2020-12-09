BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
New Castle's Home Rule Commission members commended their consultants Wednesday as they presented the entirety of the drafted charter.
"Michael and Toby, you guys have done a phenomenal job," commission member Shannon Crisci-Brock said. "You're worth way more than you were paid."
Chairwoman Susan Linville and member Gary Bucci echoed the sediments.
Michael Silvestri and Tobias Cordek of Pittsburgh-based Public Partners LLC began working with commission earlier this year to guide discussions about various government structures as well as interview local government officials. Once the commission voted to proceed with writing a charter in July, Silvestri and Cordek began to draft it section by section.
The state's Department of Economic and Community Development (DCED) awarded the commission a $30,000 grant through the Municipalities Financial Recovery Act to be used for the cost of the consultants. Public Partners won the consultation services with a $22,120 bid in January.
According to the drafter charter, the commission expanded city council to seven members — a mayor and six council members. City residents would elect the mayor separately. The mayor would head the council as well as have a vote. A deputy mayor — who would head meetings in the mayor's absence — would be elected by city council.
Some of the mayor's duties include serving as a conduit for resident inquires, promoting economic development, lead in developing long-term goals, facilitating in the develop of policy, appointing members of council committees, helping facilitate meeting agendas and representing the city in intergovernmental relationships.
The day-to-day operations, however, would be overseen by a city administrator hired by the council based upon education and relevant experience. Some of the positions duties include executing ordinances, supervising all city staff, submitting an annual budget and preparing agendas for council meetings.
The administrator would be hired by the council under a two-year contract and could be fired for any reason by a majority vote.
To some, the most integral part of the adoption of the Home Rule charter lies in increased tax flexibility. Under the third class city code, New Castle only has the ability to raise property taxes. Earned income tax could only be levied up to one percent. When the city entered Act 47 in 2007, however, it gained the ability to levy earned income tax above the one percent cap.
With the adoption of the annual budget under Home Rule, the council would adopt an ordinance to levy all taxes — including earned income above the one percent cap.
If city residents vote to adopt the charter during a May 2021 referendum, the charter would take effect in January 2022. A transition period would then commence. A mayor, elected in November 2023, would assume the office in January 2024. Two incumbent members of the council, whose terms began in January 2022, would continue to serve their full terms.
Three council members would then be elected for four-years terms beginning in January 2024. A final council member would be elected to serve a two-year term beginning in January 2024. All following council members would serve four-year terms.
The mayor would also serve a four-year term.
The commission eliminated both the elected city treasurer and city controller positions. Those elected would serve the remainder of their term before the positions were discontinued.
