Consultant: Urban greenhouses one key to city's future

The startup of urban greenhouses on vacant lots through the innovative use of agriculture is one opportunity the city of New Castle could create to boost its economic base, a corporate consultant said Monday night.
Ron Davis, a graduate of New Castle High School and Penn State University, addressed about 50 people who attended a gathering called by the city's Democratic mayoral candidate Mark Elisco.
Elisco, through a series of four public meetings —last night and in four upcoming sessions in the New Castle High School auditorium — is outlining his ideas for economic revitalization of the city, should he win the bid for mayor in the upcoming Nov. 5 general election.
Davis was the keynote speaker at last night's session, calling urban greenhouses "the low-hanging fruit."
Elisco pointed out there are 341 empty lots within the city.
Davis explained how greenhouses developed on empty lots in the city could grow high value products or produce, for major markets in Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Youngstown. He pointed out that more than 5 million people live within a 100-mile radius of New Castle.
The plan would enhance capabilities of local farmers to grow crops year-round, he said.
Davis, a resident of New Castle's North Hill, said that Senate Bill 478 is a potential funding source that provides for beginning farmer tax credits. He added that state Sen. Elder Vogel is the chairman of the agricultural and rural affairs committee.
"We can provide products to a market of (more than) 5 million people at far less cost because the transportation and refrigeration costs are significantly less," that the products grown across the country or in Canada and shipped to the local stores, he said.
Davis noted that it costs $5,000 to $6,000 to transport a load of lettuce from California to New Castle. By growing it locally, "that's $6,000 off the top," he said, adding that growing in local greenhouses could generate three crop seasons a year.
Davis also pointed out that New Castle is in the heart of seven or eight universities that all are doing research.
"We've gotten no piece of that action, because we've been too lazy to go and ask for it," he said, adding that Penn State spends $859 million annually for research and development.
He said the urban greenhouse project could create a revenue source for the city of New Castle, increase the tax base, generate jobs, increase individual tax contributions, enhance investment opportunities in the city, energize an attractive and active downtown area, establish partnerships with industry and educational institutions and eliminate blight.
"We need four to six successful projects and you will start creating critical mass," Davis said.
Future economic development sessions to be hosted by Elisco are set for Oct. 7, for robotics, Oct. 17 to discuss artificial intelligence and Oct. 21, to address how advanced systems are all areas that New Castle can use to boost its revenue base, Elisco said.
