Consultant presents cheapest garbage contract to council

A waste management consultant for the City of New Castle presented a possible option for the future of the city's refuse and recycling collection during Tuesday's New Castle City Council's caucus meeting.
"To say that it's been a difficult process is probably an understatement," said Michele Nestor, president of Nestor Resources Inc. "And I’ve been doing this for 30 years now."
As a part of the Act 47 three-year exit plan, the city is required to explore privatizing garbage collection. They shall have a new trash hauler in place by April 2020, and sell the city's garbage trucks by next December.
Bids from Aiken Refuse Inc. and Tri-County Industries were submitted and opened on Dec. 4.
Aiken's bid came in at $6,222,285 for a combined total annual cost while Tri-County's bid for a combined total annual cost was $7,390,035.
Both bids are for a fixed price, three-year contract from April 1, 2020, until March 31, 2023.
The council will vote on the contract tonight.
Nestor, who noted this is the third time the city has gone out to bid, called Aiken's bid a "highly competitive price."
"I think for your circumstances, the price that we got from Aiken is reasonable, and it represents somewhat close to what people are paying," said Nestor.
Currently, city residents pay $2.20 for each blue bag, an increase from $2 in 2015.
Instead of buying bags, residents would be required to buy tags to place on any bag they have.
Residents would have the option to buy five tags for $16 per month or $3.30 per bag, 10 tags for $23.50 per month or $2.35 per bag or 15 tags for $31 per month or $2.06 per bag. Five extra tags would cost $10.
Councilman William Panella noted the proposed price would raise the cost of bags by 47 percent.
Nestor informed council 75 percent of the fee comes from providing waste collection services in labor, fuel and vehicles, and disposal is only about 25 percent of the cost.
"The disposal of that bag isn’t really where the dollars and cents are," said Nestor. "It’s making sure the trucks can afford to come down the street."
"It's just unfair," said Councilman William Panella.
Panella asked if there was any way to enforce residents compliance with buying the tags.
"The expectation is that the third-party contractor is going to provide the city with a list of noncompliant properties, and then it’s going to be incumbent upon the solicitors office to actually file citations," said the city's solicitor Jason Medure.
"So my role isn’t to say whether this is the best decision for you," said Nestor. "My role was to bring home the best price we possibly could, and after three rounds bids, this is half of the last bid."
In the last rounds of bids from late October, the city received another bid from Tri-County Industries that contained two options, both of which exceeded $20 million for five years.
Some of the features of Aiken's contract include:
•Unlimited recycling to be picked up every other week
•Leaf and brush collection twice a year
•Christmas tree collection
•Curbside collection of bulk items, which will cost a base fee of $15, and curb collection of white goods, which will cost a base fee of $25
•A year-round common drop off for leaves and brush
Councilman Tom Smith asked if there was any "wiggle room" in outsourcing garbage collection.
Vieen Leung, one of the city's Act 47 coordinators, said there is no wiggle room, and if the city does not private garbage, they will be non-compliant with the exit plan and the state would step in, which may negatively effect the city's financials.
“I wouldn’t want to risk violating the exit plan," said Councilman Paul Stefano. "I mean it is what it is with the exit plan, and I don’t want to risk it and keep this problem in front of us, so I just think it's a good idea. Cost or not."
