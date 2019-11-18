Consultant: County pension fund in 'good shape'

The investment consultant for Lawrence County Government's pension plan told county officials last week that the fund is sturdy.
Sarah Wilson of Marquette Associates, the investment consultant for the county's retirement board, reported to the board at its quarterly meeting that the fund's market value as of Sept. 30 was $83.6 million. The beginning market value for the quarter was $82,960,923, with a net investment gain of $1,081,549, returning the 1.3 percent and outperforming the relative policy index.
Year to date, the county's plan returned 14 percent, slightly outperforming the relative Policy Index of 13.8 percent, Wilson said, and it had a net investment gain of $10,424,086.
The beginning market value for this year was $74,915,821. The beginning market value at the inception of the plan on Feb. 1, 2014, was $53,272,277, according to her report. The portfolio's annualized return was 7.3 percent with a gain of $27.5 million.
She reported that the plan is ranked in the 16th percentile of the InvestorForce Public DB Net Universe.
"We think you're in very good shape," she told the board, "and your diversification (of investment) has done well. We're hoping for a good fourth quarter, and we think this portfolio will hold up in volatile markets."
The retirement board is comprised of the three commissioners, Dan Vogler, Steve Craig and Bob Del Signore; the county treasurer, Richard L. Rapone; and the county controller, David Gettings.
Vogler did not attend the meeting, and it was the last retirement board meeting that the existing board of commissioners would have with Wilson. Craig did not seek re-election and Del Signore was not successful in his run for re-election.
Commissioners-elect Morgan Boyd and Loretta Spielvogel attended the meeting.
Wilson said she plans to conduct a fiduciary education meeting for the new members, to brief them on the retirement plan. The session is be announced.
