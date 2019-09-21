Westminster College broke ground Friday for the next phase of the Hoyt Renovation and Expansion Project.
The 27,000-square-foot addition to the Hoyt Science Center, which is expected to be completed in Spring 2021, will include such additions as six teaching laboratories, three research laboratories and 10 faculty offices. The Center for the Environment also will be housed there, college officials announced.
“With STEM majors accounting for nearly one-third of Westminster’s student body and all students completing mathematics and science courses, the need to address our STEM facilities was critical,” Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson said. “It is important that Westminster’s education and research spaces match the quality of our faculty and students.”
Friday’s ceremony marked the beginning of the third phase, which is expected to cost $11.2 million of the $20 million allocated for the entire for project.
“The ongoing work in Hoyt Science Center has given aid to many students to advance their education,” said Megan Parker, a junior studying nursing. “The classrooms that have been designed are technologically advanced and aesthetically pleasing. The layout and atmosphere of the rooms attract students and makes them excited to come to class and learn. New additions bring more opportunity for students to transcend academically. These advances bring hope for the future of new and continuing STEM programs.”
The renovation and expansion project broke ground in 2016 with the construction of Westminster’s new nursing and neuroscience facilities and the Dietz Sullivan Lecture Hall.
Phase Four will address spaces needed for future expanded academic programming, as well as work to complete areas from the project’s first two stages.
The total renovation and expansion of the Hoyt Science Center will offer state-of-the-art facilities for teaching and research, expanded and improved lab space to encourage collaborative experiences, and enable Westminster’s faculty to continue offering a high-quality education necessary for students to excel in their fields, college officials said.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has already committed $4.5 million in lead funding for the project, and more than 50 “high-figure donors” have also contributed, said Matthew Stinson, vice president for institutional advancement.
“We are most grateful to each and every donor for making this remarkable vision a reality,” Stinson said.
The original Hoyt Science Center was built in 1974. An addition was added in the 1980s.
