A man who reportedly is a constable is accused of flashing his badge at a man and threatening to arrest him for a parking lot incident in Shenango Township.
Shenango police on Tuesday charged Bruce Edward Metzger, 65, of 1603 National St., with impersonating a public servant, in connection with the incident that occurred May 21 inside of a business on East Washington Street.
The man making the complaint against Metzger reported that a drive-through at a business was backed up, and he went inside and pulled into the parking lot via the exit lane, then entered a parking space.
While the man was waiting for his order, a man later identified as Metzger, told him, “If I ever see you do that again, I’m going to send you a citation in the mail.”
The man said he asked the man who he was and he said he was a police officer and he briefly showed him a badge. The man only told him his first name, and he asked if he could see the badge again and he continued asking him questions about his identity.
The police reported that a similar incident had occurred in that business in September, 2020, when a man identified as Metzger accused a woman of cutting him off in traffic.
He showed the woman a badge and told her he was a police officer and said he would cite her if she did it again, the complaint states.
The police contacted Metzger but he denied showing the man a badge. Police said they watched the episode on surveillance video.
According to the complaint, District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa reported to the Shenango police that he went to his office and found Metzger’s badge lying on his desk.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
