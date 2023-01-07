Jo Ann McCready remembers when she was first training for her job, former Lawrence County Conservation District Manager Allon Burnside handed her a shovel to help paddle a canoe to an island to check on an erosion complaint.
“We had to dump a mouse family out of the canoe first,” she said.
That was 33 years ago. Burnside left his post a year after he hired McCready, and she has held the lead title ever since he left.
McCready also recalls rolling down banks to streams to collect water samples.
“I also had my life threatened once, and some other bizarre things have happened, but overall it’s been a good ride,” she said.
McCready retired Dec. 31, deferring the top position to her staff member and longtime friend, Mary Burris, who assumed the conservation district manager role Jan. 1. Burris was promoted from the position of assistant district manager, a title she held for the past year.
The changing of the guard was sealed at the district’s annual awards luncheon, when McCready was honored with the district’s Conservation Service Award, given annually to someone who is outstanding in the field of conservation.
McCready initially worked two years for the National Resource Conservation Service, before joining the Lawrence County Conservation District in 1990 as an erosion and sedimentation prevention technician. When she was promoted to district manager succeeding Burnside, she was the district’s only staff member.
During her tenure, she hired more staff — which now totals five — overseeing the district operations and was often in the field doing project work. She also developed the district’s annual budget and worked with the seven-member voting board of directors to carry out plans for the district.
Her work also has involved networking with local officials, state and federal legislators and agencies on issues relating to natural resources. McCready served on the legislative committee for the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts and was the treasurer for the Penn Soil RC&D Council. She has served with several watershed, source water, abandoned mine reclamation, education, revitalization and trail organizations and has been involved in environmental education. She’s also responsible for the concept and development of the West Park Nature Center.
McCready and her husband, Ed, live in New Beaver Borough.
Burris was first hired by the conservation district in 2017 as a watershed specialist.
She holds a bachelors degree in foreign service and international politics from Penn State University and a master’s in both landscape studies and landscape architecture from Chatham University.
She serves on several local boards and volunteer agencies including New Visions for Lawrence County, Tri-County CleanWays and the Lawrence County Planning Commission. The conservation district identifies and prioritizes actions needed to manage the natural resources of a given area.
The district provides assistance on a number of environmental issues, through these programs:
•Agricultural conservation
•Agricultural land preservation
•Dirt, gravel and low-volume roads program
•Environmental education
•Erosion and sediment pollution control
•Nutrient management
•Waterway protection
•Abandoned mines
•Forest management
•Stormwater management
Members of the conservation district board of directors are: Cliff Wallace of Enon Valley, chairman;’ Blane Sturgeon, vice chairman; Bruce Badger, secretary; Dan Vogler, treasurer and commissioner, Phil Dean, Gary McConnell and Don Hoye, members. Frank Romeo is director emeritus.
The board meets at noon, the first Wednesday of each month at Grace United Methodist Ministry on Decker Drive.
