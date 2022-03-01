FROM STAFF REPORTS
The Crawford County Conservation District in partnership with the Lawrence, Mercer, and Erie conservation districts will host a local working group meeting in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.
This meeting via Zoom, planned for 9:30 a.m. March 10, is to gather input and help set priorities for USDA conservation programs under the 2018 Farm Bill for Lawrence, Mercer, Erie, and Crawford Counties. The session is open to all landowners, agency staff members and interested members of the public.
Local working groups can make recommendations for the specific local ranking questions used to select approved applications in the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Other recommendations could be related to the percentages of local funding divided among livestock, cropland, grazing, specialty crop, or private woodlot applications.
The code of Federal Regulations states that Local Working Groups will be comprised of county conservation district officials, agricultural producers representing the variety of crops and livestock or poultry raised within the local area, nonindustrial private forest landowners, and other professionals representing relevant agricultural and conservation interests and a variety of disciplines in the soil, water, plant, wetland, and wildlife sciences who are familiar with private land agricultural and natural resource issues in the local community.
Local working groups will provide recommendations on local natural resource priorities and criteria for conservation activities and programs.
While the groups are advisory in nature and have no voting or implementation authority, USDA gives strong consideration to their recommendations. Local working groups support the locally led conservation effort by helping to coordinate USDA programs with other federal, state, and local conservation programs to provide an integrated solution to addressing natural resource concerns.
Anyone interested in participating in the meeting or group may contact the Jody Lasko of the Natural Resource Conservation Center at (814) 547-5962, or Mary Burris of the Lawrence County Conservation District at (724) 714-3276, for more details, including the meeting link. RSVPs are appreciated, but not required.
