The Lawrence County Conservation District will be creating a mini-grant program in the future with its funding it received from the county from Norfolk Southern.
District Manager Mary Burris said the district will use its $105,000 to create grants, for up to $5,000 each, for individuals or entities in the community.
“We’re excited to get the money out to people,” Burris said.
Norfolk Southern allocated $340,000 to Lawrence County following the Feb. 3 train derailment and Feb. 6 controlled release of chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio. The rail company also sent $660,000 to Darlington Township, Beaver County.
Lawrence County commissioners subsequently agreed to allocate $105,000 to the district, $120,000 to Little Beaver Township and $115,000 to Enon Valley Borough, the two municipalities closest to East Palestine.
Burris said the district will work on specifics on what projects would qualify for the grants over the next month, but said the projects can be related to the impact caused by the derailment and chemical release, or are consistent with mission of the district regarding clean water and healthy soil.
She also said she would like to focus much of the mini-grants to the southwestern portion of the county, which was the closest to East Palestine.
Little Beaver Township supervisors have agreed to place the township’s funding into an account and wait for a project that is needed, while Enon Valley borough council are still determining what the borough’s funding will be used for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.