The Lawrence and Mercer county conservation districts will host a local working group meeting to discuss priorities for locally led conservation efforts.
The public meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at the Munnell Run Farm in the pig barn at 753 Greenville Road in Mercer. This purpose of the session is to gather input and help set priorities for federal, state and local conservation funding for Mercer and Lawrence counties.
Nationwide, local working groups are comprised of county conservation district officials, agricultural producers representing the variety of crops and livestock or poultry raised within the local area, nonindustrial private forest landowners, and other professionals representing relevant agricultural and conservation interests and a variety of disciplines in the soil, water, plant, wetland, and wildlife sciences who are familiar with private land agricultural and natural resource issues in the local community. The groups provide recommendations on local natural resource priorities and criteria for conservation activities and programs.
For example, local working groups can make recommendations for the specific local ranking questions used to select approved applications in the USDA-NRCS conservation incentives programs. Other recommendations could be related to the percentages of local funding divided among livestock, cropland, grazing, specialty crop, or private woodlot applications.
While the groups are advisory and have no voting or implementation authority, the U.S. Department of Agriculture gives strong consideration to their recommendations. The groups support the locally led conservation effort by helping to coordinate USDA programs with other federal, state, and local conservation programs, to provide integrated solutions to addressing natural resource concerns.
Anyone interested in participating in the group may call (724) 269-5251 for more details or to RSVP the meeting.
