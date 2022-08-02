What can and cannot be brought up by attorneys during the homicide trial of Connor Farris Henry are matters for the president judge to decide within the next two weeks.
Jury selection is scheduled for Aug. 15 in the case of Henry, 22, of 918 Adams St., who is accused of shooting 19-year-old Amari Wise once in the back of the head and killing him, then and hiding Wise’s body under brush alongside Big Run in Shenango Township. The shooting reportedly occurred on June 5, 2020, in the Henry family’s garage on the city’s East Side.
Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto will preside over the trial, which is expected to last throughout that week. District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa is prosecuting the case with help from assistant district attorney Emily Sanchez-Parodi. They presented several motions in court Monday during a pre-trial hearing. Motto said he will rule on them before trial.
Henry is being represented by attorneys from the law firm of defense counsel David Schrager of Pittsburgh.
It took police longer than a week to find out what happened to Wise’s remains after his mother reported him missing on June 6, 2020.
Henry is in the Lawrence County jail without bond, charged with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon in connection with Wise’s death.
His father, Todd A. Henry, of the same address, also is awaiting trial on charges of obstruction of justice, tampering with physical evidence and criminal attempt at criminal homicide. He is accused of helping to remove and hide Wise’s remains and evidence of the crime from the police, and for withholding information about his son’s whereabouts after the shooting. Todd Henry is free from jail on bail and a trial has not yet been scheduled.
Wise reportedly was shot and killed during a gathering of friends in the garage of the Henrys’ home. When he didn’t go home that night, his mother reported him missing the next day.
Testimony at Connor’s preliminary hearing was that a group of people were in the Henry garage that afternoon and evening, and Wise arrived there around 9:30 p.m., looking to buy marijuana.
Wise was standing next to one of the other men, whom he engaged in a conversation, and the two argued. Wise patted a backpack a few times that he had slung around his shoulder that was resting on his chest, but he never procured a gun, nor did he unzip the backpack, according to the testimony.
An eyewitness told the court that Connor, who was not part of that discussion, was behind Wise and raised his hand and shot him once in the back of the head. The witness said that after Connor fired the shot, everyone ran out of the garage. The next day, Connor went to the witness’ house and warned him not to tell anyone what he had seen, he testified in court.
The police, prior to finding Wise, had received information that the red Toyota Camry he had been driving was found abandoned on a back road to El Rio Beach with a gun inside of it.
The state police forensics team searched the Henrys’ garage, using an agent that showed the possible presence of blood over a large area, an investigator testified at Connor’s preliminary hearing. Police also learned from a family friend that Todd Henry was cleaning and hosing out the family garage the day after Wise disappeared.
The police, reacting on a tip, found Wise’s body the afternoon of June 15 in the Big Run area, across town and several miles away from El Rio Beach.
Once the police identified the suspects and filed charges, Todd Henry turned himself in to the police, but Connor had fled to Ocean City, Maryland. Police in Ocean City arrested him there on a traffic stop and a warrant the night of June 7, after learning from New Castle police that he was wanted for homicide. The New Castle police reported that Ocean City police had worked with them throughout that day to find Henry. Two New Castle officers returned him to New Castle to answer to his charges.
