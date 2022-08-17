Connor Farris Henry's defense attorney half-hugged him and Henry smiled at family members after a judge found him guilty Thursday of voluntary manslaughter in the killing of Amari Wise.
Anitra Wise, mother of Amari Wise, broke down in sobs when Lawrence County President Judge Dominick Motto issued his verdict before a filled courtroom Wednesday morning. Henry was also found guilty of a gun charge.
Henry, 22, of 918 Adams St., was charged with criminal homicide and illegal possession of a gun in connection with the shooting death of Wise during a party in his family's Adams Street garage on June 5, 2020. It was up to the judge to either find him guilty of first degree murder or voluntary manslaughter or acquit him altogether of the killing as self defense.
Had the judge convicted him of first-degree murder, he most likely would have spent the rest of his life in prison.
A sentencing will be set at a later date. Under state sentencing guidelines, Henry with the voluntary manslaughter and gun convictions could serve a total of 15 to 30 years in a state penitentiary should the sentence on the two charges be consecutive. He would be given credit for two years already served in the Lawrence County jail, where he has been without bond since his June 18, 2020, arrest in the killing.
Henry has a past felony drug conviction, having been arrested in March of 2019 on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He pleaded guilty to that charge on Jan. 10, 2020, and was sentenced to two years in the Lawrence County jail, plus community service.
Henry and his father, Todd Henry, disposed of Wise's body by dumping him along the banks of Big Run near the Shenango Township-city line, according to court testimony. Todd Henry is charged in connection with trying to cover up the evidence and is awaiting trial.
Lyle L. Dresbold of Pittsburgh, Connor Henry's defense attorney in the Wise homicide case, explained Henry had the right to opt for a bench trial, meaning the judge would hear all of the evidence and deliver the verdict himself without a jury.
Henry chose that option under Dresbold's advisement.
Dresbold commented at the trial's conclusion, “It was Connor's decision. My thinking was, we wanted to make sure we had the fairest trial possible.”
He said he had spoken to attorneys in Lawrence and other counties and in his own county — Allegheny — and everyone told him that Judge Motto was fair. Motto had been assigned to the case from the outset.
“This was a case that got a lot of publicity,” Dresbold said. “We made the decision to go without a jury because we wanted a fair trial, and I believe that's exactly what we got.”
Dresbold in his closing arguments sought to have Henry acquitted altogether on a ruling of self-defense. That pertained to 19-year-old Amari Wise reportedly having a gun that night and threatening to ill Demetris McKnight during an argument while they were in the Henry's garage.
Henry testified on the witness stand Tuesday that he thought Wise was going to shoot McKnight, who was his friend, so he shot him from behind to protect him.
“I believe that prosecutorial ethics restricts me from discussing the case in detail because we are still pending his sentencing on a date that has not yet been determined,” District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, who prosecuted the case against Henry, explained after the trial.
“However, I do believe I have an obligation to the community to make some form of statement. When this homicide occurred, New Castle and the rest of the United States were going through a time of social unrest. This case couldn't have been decided by a plea agreement. It was a case that had to be tried. All of the facts, good or bad, had to be presented to a judge or jury.”
Lamancusa said he is happy for the victim's family that they received some justice, “and while I understand the defendant was seeking an acquittal, the facts in the case did not support his position.”
Anitra Wise, Amari Wise's mother, however, expressed she is brokenhearted Henry wasn't convicted of first-degree murder.
Amari had gone shopping earlier in the evening of his death, and he went home and kissed his mother goodbye before leaving the house to go and be with his friends that night. He never returned home and, sensing things weren't right, Anitra called the New Castle police and reported him missing the next day.
Police did not find Amari's body until 10 days later. Testimony in court was that the police negotiated with Henry's family to not question Connor's younger brother in exchange for information about where Conner's father reportedly deposited the body.
“I just want to say, I'm not satisfied,” Anitra said after hearing the verdict. “It's not fair to me, because one day, (Henry's) mother will get to hold her son again, and I'll never get to hold my son again. It's just not fair.
"In the Bible, no one has a right to kill another person whether he's protecting someone else or not," she said, reciting the Romans 12:19 Bible verse, “Avenge not yourselves, beloved, but give place unto the wrath of God: for it is written, Vengeance belongeth unto me; I will recompense, saith the Lord.”
She interprets that to mean that God is the only one who has the right to do that, she said, “not the police, not the detectives, just Jehovah, God.
“I'm still grieving,” she said. “This will be with me for the rest of my life.”
