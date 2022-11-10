The bereft mothers of Amari Wise and Connor Farris Henry sobbed in court as they offered statements about their sons before Henry was sent off to state prison.
Henry, escorted by sheriff deputies, walked into the courtroom for his sentencing Wednesday in the shooting death of Amari Wise. He grinned as he looked at Wise’s family seated there.
Assistant District Attorney Emily Sanchez-Parodi noted Henry’s demeanor to the judge, asking him to to deliver the maximum sentence possible for Wise’s death dumping his body along Big Run the night of June 5, 2019.
The 23-year-old Henry, sporting an orange jumpsuit and facial hair, sat straight-faced and showed no emotion as Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto ordered him to serve 11 to 30 years in a state correctional institution with no chance of early parole.
Motto further ordered him to serve 11 to 30 years on supervised state parole upon his release from prison. He was credited for 2 ½ years he has already served in the Lawrence County jail. In reality, he will spend at least 8 ½ to 30 years in the state facility.
The judge convicted Henry in September of charges of voluntary manslaughter and a person not to possess a gun following a bench trial. He was charged with criminal homicide in the June 5, 2020, shooting death of the 19-year-old Wise during a gathering of friends in Henry’s family garage at 918 Adams St. on the city’s East Side. Testimony and police reports indicate Henry and his father, Todd Henry, later removed Wise’s body from the garage and dumped it in some brush along Big Run and tried to clean up the evidence.
Todd Henry is facing charges, which are pending in court, for the disposal of Wise’s body.
Wise’s mother, Anitra, declared him missing when he didn’t go home that night. The police found his body a week later, after various searches of El Rio Beach and other areas by police, family, friends and a search group. Testimony in court was that Henry’s younger brother would not be called to testify at his trial if he told the authorities where Wise’s body had been hidden.
The 23-year-old Connor Henry is also facing unrelated criminal charges, and a conviction of them could boost the length of his prison stay.
He is separately accused of assaulting and injuring an inmate in the jail on Aug. 4 this year — the week before his murder trial — and he is facing aggravated and simple assault charges as a result. Those charge were filed Sept. 22 and he waived his preliminary hearing on those counts on Thursday. That case is pending in court.
Sentencing
considerations
Defense attorney Lyle Dresbold of Pittsburgh, who represents Henry, asked the judge in court Wednesday for a lenient sentence in Wise’s death.
“I feel for his son who will not know him,” he said. “This is a tragedy, every way you cut it. ... He should be punished. He did wrong. He robbed a family of their son, child and father.”
He had asked the judge to consider a prison sentence of 7 ½ to 15 years.
Sanchez-Parodi, who co-prosecuted the case with District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, countered, ”This wasn’t just a murder case. It was surrounded by a multitude of unthinkable actions.”
She reminded the court Henry carried around a loaded Glock all day long the day of the shooting with a round in the chamber
“Then he framed the shooting to his father as an argument that had gotten out of control,” Sanchez-Parodi said. “That’s when the two of them conspired to conceal any evidence.”
“We saw in this courtroom the (indifference) of this defendant,” Sanchez-Parodi insisted, noting, “He looked back in the courtroom and smiled” when his verdict was delivered at trial.
“Today, he looked at Amari’s family and he smiled at them,” she said. “This defendant has the judgement of somebody who is flawed.” She asked the judge to consider a sentence of 15 to 30 years.
Motto, before sentencing Henry, commented, “I have been a judge for 28 years, and I can’t think of a case where I thought harder on a decision of what a verdict should be.”
The judge acknowledged in his decision that Henry has had problems with the law twice and is a convicted felon — stemming from a drug charge against him in 2019, and he was on probation when the killing of Wise occurred.
“I think this definitely defies authority,” Motto said, agreeing with Sanchez-Parodi the homicide and gun convictions be sentenced consecutively.
Henry’s gun charge carries a sentence of four to 10 years. Motto ordered the gun sentence to run consecutively to his sentence of seven to 20 years in prison for the homicide.
He said he would not consider her comments about Henry’s courtroom behavior in his sentencing decision.
The families speak
An emotional Anitra Wise, Amari Wise’s mother, walked to the front of the courtroom with her 2-year-old grandson — Amari’s son — tugging at her, as she told the judge, “I’m angry, hurt, disgusted and disappointed.”
She said she has sleepless nights and cries every day.
“I walk around like I’m OK, but it’s all a front,” she said. “I’m very disappointed in the justice system. If you take a life, you give a life.”
She said that her grandson, also named Amari, will never know his father.
“Look at my grandson,” she said. “Did he deserve for his father to be killed, shot in the back of the head, then thrown out like some garbage? To get thrown in the woods for all of the little bugs and stuff to eat his organs, and his shoes taken from his feet? My son didn’t deserve that.
“He was so excited to be a father,” she said stifling sobs, looking at Henry, “and you took that from him. Why? Why? You didn’t have the right to take my son’s life. If you really felt threatened, you should have just made him leave.”
She quoted the Bible verse Romans 12:19, which says, “Leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: It is mine to avenge; I will repay, says the Lord.’”
“And when God is mad, we all have to answer,” she said.
An emotional Stacy Henry, Connor’s mother, stood before the judge saying, “I want Connor to know that I love him. My heart aches. I don’t get to hug my son, either, but I will someday, by the grace of God. If you think I don’t cry myself to sleep, you’re wrong.
“My heart aches for the (Wise) family and for my family,” she said. “I wish this never happened. I wish I could change everything. I pray to God I never have to walk in your shoes.”
Shawnie Wise Fleming, Anitra Wise’s sister, told the court how her family has been torn apart since Amari’s death.
“A part of us has been broken forever. Our new normal is not normal. We’re forced to deal with this every day,” she said. “No one should ever have to experience this. Not only was Amari robbed of his life, he was dumped like he didn’t matter.”
Addressing Henry, she said, “One day, Connor, you’re going to wake up and realize what you’ve done … to a whole entire family. That’s your punishment.”
Dorothy Wise Weathersbe, Amari’s aunt, said to Henry’s family sitting in the courtroom, “You have broken my family. and we’re not the only family you’ve broken. You’ve got to live with this, buddy, and believe me, you’re going to live with it. This was not justice.”
