Connor Farris Henry, convicted by a judge of voluntary manslaughter and an illegal gun charge in the death of Amari Wise, now will have to answer to his reported recent misbehavior in jail.
Henry, 23, of the 900 block of Adams Street — who is in the Lawrence County jail without bond and awaiting an Oct. 25 sentencing in Wise's homicide — was charged Thursday by a Lawrence County District Attorney's detective with one count each of aggravated and simple assault. He is accused of punching another inmate and shoving him against a jailhouse wall, causing the other man to hit his head, according to a criminal complaint.
The incident reportedly occurred nearly two weeks before Henry stood trial and was convicted in Wise's homicide. His bench trial — before a judge but no jury — commenced the week of Aug. 15, and Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto found him guilty on Aug. 17 of involuntary manslaughter and illegal possession of a gun.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the jail assault incident, Henry exited his cell in the jail's booking area the afternoon of Aug. 4 and approached another inmate from behind, making a comment to him. As the inmate turned around, Henry swung a punch at him and missed him, the report said. Henry then threw a second punch and connected with the man's chest and rib area.
The inmate, in his own defense, then grabbed Henry in a bear hug to prevent him from punching him again, and Henry pushed him backward into a bank of chairs, causing the man to lose his balance. Henry then pushed him into a cinderblock wall, causing the inmate to hit his head, the report said.
The matter was reported to the district attorney's office, which began an investigation and viewed video of the incident.
Michael J. Mahlmeister, superintendent of corrections at the jail, said Henry was issued "a misconduct," meaning he was given a hearing and a set number of days he had to spend in restricted housing with privileges suspended.
Henry was arraigned on the assault charges by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set a jail bond of $25,000 for the two offenses. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in Central Court.
Mahlmeister explained Henry previously was housed in the Erie County jail before his trial for his safety protection from other inmates in Lawrence County. He was moved to the Lawrence County jail to prepare for his trial, which is when the incident occurred.
He said he was prepared to return him to Erie, but the new charges will pre-empt his move because of his preliminary hearing and sentencing in the homicide later next month.
Following his sentencing, Henry will be sent to a state correctional institution.
Henry was accused of shooting Wise, 19, in the back of the head during a party in Henry's family garage on Adams Street the night of June 5, 2020. Henry and his father, Todd Henry, disposed of Wise’s body by dumping him along the banks of Big Run near the Shenango Township-city line, according to court testimony. Todd Henry is charged in connection with trying to cover up the evidence and is awaiting trial.
Amari had gone shopping earlier in the evening of his death, and he went home and kissed his mother goodbye before leaving the house to go and be with his friends that night. He never returned home and, sensing things weren’t right, Anitra Wise, his mother, called the New Castle police the next day and reported him missing.
Police did not find Amari’s body until 10 days later. Testimony in court was that the police negotiated with Henry’s family to not question Connor’s younger brother in exchange for information about where Connor’s father reportedly deposited the body.
