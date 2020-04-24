BY JOHN FINNERTY
CNHI HARRISBURG BUREAU
The U.S. House voted Thursday to release another round of stimulus funding to provide $250 billion to help small businesses, even as questions continued to emerge over who got money in the first around.
There also continue to be questions about what the spending means for low-wage workers, who are being summoned back to jobs that pay less than the benefits they’d been getting through unemployment, beefed up by $600 a week in federal stimulus benefits.
The maximum weekly benefit under Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation program is $577 a week. But during the crush of new unemployment claims spurred by the coronavirus business shutdown in Pennsylvania, through April 13, the average state unemployment benefit payment $377, according to Department of Labor and Industry data.
U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-13, said the loan program will put employers in a stronger position to get workers to come to the job, despite the increased unemployment benefits offered through the end of July through the federal stimulus.
“I think it is an issue,” he said. “But I think that the overall effect is that the purpose of this program is to maintain that allegiance between employer and employee and realizing we have the resources in this forgivable loan for an employer to keep someone on the payroll even though they might not have a lot of receipts coming in.”
The funding for the Paycheck Protection Program was included with a package that also provided $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for more coronavirus testing.
The first round of Paycheck Protection Program funding provided $15.7 billion in loans to almost 70,000 Pennsylvania businesses, according to the Small Business Administration.
The average loan size nationally was $207,000, according to the SBA. Based on the data provided by the SBA, the average loan for Pennsylvania business was just over $224,000.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12, said that the funding is needed for “keeping small businesses open and people hired in this pandemic.”
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15, said that the Small Business Administration did a “herculean” effort to get the first round of funding out so quickly and he’s pleased Congress is appropriating additional money for the program.
Thompson said the economy had been running “at a very high level” before the coronavirus prompted the states to begin shutting down businesses.
He said that the funding provided by the Paycheck Protection Program will be crucial to help businesses so that they are ready to more quickly re-accelerate once the coronavirus mitigation shutdown ends.
An analysis by the Associated Press identified 75 publicly-traded companies that received a combined $300 million in low-interest loans under the program.
Eight companies, or their subsidiaries, received the maximum $10 million possible, including a California software company that settled a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation late last year into accounting errors that overstated its revenue.
Statistics released last week by the U.S. Small Business Administration showed that 4,400 of the approved loans exceeded $5 million.
Thompson said that some larger businesses were able to get funding under the program because their corporate organizations are set up in a way that they were able to qualify even though the funding is directed to businesses with less than 500 employees.
The vast majority of the loans are going where the money is intended to go, he said.
Almost 75 percent of the loans provided through the program were for amounts less than $150,000, according to SBA data.
“I’ve heard from small businesses where it’s been a life-saver,” Thompson said. “The important thing is that people are getting a paycheck and they can afford to buy food for their families.”
Keller said that he wishes Congress could have moved more quickly to approve the second round of funding for small businesses, a delay he blamed on Senate Democrats.
“This decision hurt small businesses and families,” he said.
Advocates for small businesses say that the new round of funding doesn’t correct the shortcomings of the first round. That includes concerns that larger corporations may have an easier time connecting with funding because they have more established working relationships with banks, said Cynthia Ward Wikstrom, Campaigns Director, The Main Street Alliance, based in Washington, D.C.
“Overall the funding is inadequate” and the new round may be exhausted in 48 hours, she said.
While the loan program includes provisions that allow businesses to get a portion of the borrowing forgiven if its used for things like payroll and utility costs, it would be better for small businesses to have access to grants, Wikstrom said.
“The economic horizon continues to get more uncertain,” she said, so “taking on substantial debt in the form of loans is very challenging.”
(Dave Sutor of the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat contributed to this article.)
