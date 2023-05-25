“It’s all about the chili.”
To John Mitsos, the chief operating officer of MP Coney Island Enterprises, that is not only the tagline to the company’s new franchising venture, but also the defining legacy of what makes the company stand out.
He said there is a high demand for the company’s food, especially its chili sauce, which has led the business to reach a special milestone this month.
MP Coney Island will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a ‘Chilibration’ from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at its Neshannock Township location at 2712 Wilmington Road.
“It’s surreal, not many businesses make it that long,” Mitsos said. “We’re very proud and that’s why we want to celebrate.”
There will be a chili dog eating contest at 3 p.m., Leather & Lace performance from noon to 3 p.m., beer from Crane Room Brewing and other local vendors.
From Saturday to Monday, a veteran and active-serving military discount for two free chili dogs will be redeemable once per day. A valid military ID needs to be shown.
Coney Island was started in 1923 by two teenage Greek immigrants, John Mitsos and George Papazekos, who opened Coney Island Lunch on West Washington Street in New Castle.
Mitsos said going to MP Coney Island is like a “rite of passage” for customers who remember going to eat there when they were growing up, and eventually take their children to eat there.
While the original downtown New Castle location shut down at the beginning of the pandemic, the family-owned brand is continuing to grow with a corporate store planned at 600 S. Hermitage Road in Hermitage. The company is also branching out with the opportunity for franchising, with one planned for the Lawrence Village plaza in Shenango Township under the first franchisee DePorzio Restaurant Group.
Mitsos said the property has just been closed by the company, and are about to start the permitting process, and said renovation work would take about six months. Therefore, he feels the new location will likely open sometime in 2024.
MP Coney Island has been selling its chili sauce in grocery stores across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and New York, and has been shipped to individuals across the country.
“That’s what really takes it to the next level for our customers,” Mitsos said.
The recipe for the sauce has largely remained the same over the years, with the sauce getting its roots from a Greek eggplant or potato-based dish called moussaka, with the sauce in the middle of the dish.
Mitsos said franchising is a “natural evaluation” for the brand and many people over the years have wanted to get involved and operate their own locations.
