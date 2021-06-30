With around 700 people descending on New Castle's downtown Riverwalk Park last Friday to hear The Dorals, the 2021 Summer Concerts Live! season began with a hit.
Now, the reimagined series will welcome its second performance on Friday and officially kick off a weekend of patriotic celebrations around the county. "Snarfunkle," described as a high-energy acoustic band, takes the Riverwalk Park stage from 6 to 9 p.m. The Lawrence County Flow Collective will perform an intermission act, and attendees are asked to wear red, white and blue to show their patriotic spirit.
Friday's music will be one of just several events going on around the county for the holiday weekend. Also Friday, Ellwood City will have fireworks shot from Steiffel Park from 9:45 to 10:15 p.m. Mines & Meadows in Wampum is hosting an event Friday to Sunday with fireworks Saturday night at 10 p.m. Finally, the annual Pearson Park Fourth of July celebration begins at 1 p.m. with food, kids activities, the Red Coat Band and fireworks at 10 p.m.
And that's not to mention fireworks displays at 10 p.m. July 17 at the return of the Western PA Balloon Quest, Mines & Meadows and at the Enon Valley Community Day.
After most events were wiped out last year, the ones this summer should attract many. The crowd size is good news, particularly for those trying to market the county as people begin taking vacations and day trips.
"People are ready to get out and especially vaccinated people," Visit Lawrence County executive director Janet Falotico said. "They're feeling safer. I think it's been really good."
While her office normally tries to market the area regionally through its visitor guides, last year it had to change up its game plan — by sharing menus and links for restaurants and helping them facilitate takeout and curbside orders.
"Last year, everything we've ever done we did't do," Falotico said. "We changed up and thought outside of the box."
Because of this, the office ordered 10,000 fewer guides to distribute. Then they ran out almost completely. She said an order for 10,000 more was filled and about half of those are gone now.
Falotico also asked for residents to be patient with their neighbors and businesses, many of which are short-staffed.
"We have to still continue to be kind and put on our best manners," she said. "We're not out yet. We still have a little ways to go."
But first thing's first, which is Friday's downtown concert. The summer series isn't new, but this year more food and drink options have been added. On Friday night, food from El Canelo, Italian from Kathy's Katering, Nina's Italian Ice, gourmet popcorn and a limited menu from The Confluence will be on hand, as well as beer and wine pouches from VentiSei Winery.
“With the Fourth of July around the corner, I can’t think of a more ‘New Castle’ way to start the weekend," Jeff Feola, event coordinator and host of the series, said in a news release. “Our first concert was met with an extraordinarily large crowd, breaking all attendance records at the Riverwalk. It is our hope that New Castle and beyond will continue to enjoy the concert series with us.”
Also available are 50/50 raffles and other raffles with the chance to win tickets to a "Hamilton" show in Pittsburgh with overnight accommodations and Pittsburgh Pirates tickets behind home plate.
Minimum donations are $50 and will be announced on Aug. 27. Enter to win at https://summerconcertslive.square.site or in person at the concerts.
