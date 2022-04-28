FROM STAFF REPORTS
A backyard composting and storm water management workshop is being jointly planned for May 19 by the Law-rence County Conservation District and the Lawrence-Mercer Recycling/Solid Waste Department.
The workshop will be offered from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lower East Side Community Garden at 202 N. Walnut St.
Participants may park along the road or at the Bible Way Church of God in Christ parking lot at 125 N. Crawford Ave.
In case of inclement weather, the workshop will be hosted at the Albert P. Gettings Annex (the former church) across from the Lawrence County courthouse.
Attendees can enter through the doors facing the courthouse on Milton Street.
The cost for the workshop is $10 per person, payable at the door, and each attendee may choose to receive either a compost bin or rain barrel.
The program is open to everyone regardless of county.
The workshop will cover storm water management at home, including rain barrels, rain gardens, and other best management practices along with the why, what, and how of backyard composting.
The session will also discuss the importance of doing these things at home and their relevancy to our communities.
Interested participants may register by calling or emailing the Lawrence-Mercer Recycling/Solid Waste Department (indicating their choice of a rain barrel or compost bin) at (724) 658-6925 or online at jzona@lawrencecountypa.gov.
