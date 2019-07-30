Knowing your recyclables ended up in a landfill anyway, will that change if you recycle in the future?
Truckloads of items New Castle residents set aside for recycling were rerouted to an Ohio landfill. “If there is a plastic bag, it’s automatically out,” Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo said. “They’ll put it in the landfill. Plastic bags gum up the works."
Truckloads of items that New Castle residents set aside for recycling were rerouted to a Lowellville, Ohio, landfill.
Republic Services, which oversees the landfill and recycling operations used by the city, rejected the contents during the course of the year. The company told city officials that the recyclables were contaminated and unsuitable for processing, business administrator Stephanie Dean said Monday.
Used pizza boxes and food remnants were a few of the culprits.
“If there is a plastic bag, it’s automatically out,” Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo said last week. “They’ll put it in the landfill. Plastic bags gum up the works.”
Republic Services charged higher rates and assessed fines for the infractions, Dean said. The exact amount of rejected recyclables hasn’t been determined.
In May, New Castle delivered 59 tons of recycled material to Republic Services compared to 400 tons of garbage, which is taken to the Lowellville landfill.
Mastrangelo said that in January the Ohio-based company increased its recycling rates to $150 per ton in November 2018 without notifying the city as to the reason. The previous month the city had been charged $68.50 per ton.
The rates fluctuated at times with the city being charged $185 per ton in April and $191.11 per ton in May. In the first six months, the city was charged $50,000 for recycling services, Mastrangelo said.
At first, the city couldn’t pinpoint the reason for the rate change.
“We didn’t know why, but we noticed the price increase,” Mastrangelo said.
The higher costs forced New Castle to seek another recycler, Tri-County Industries in Grove City. Mastrangelo said the firm is charging the city $55 per ton. The city is required to follow the same recycling rules in Grove City as were in place at the Ohio site.
“We had to make that change,” he said. “We’re not going to go bankrupt. We have to find the money to pay for it.”
It would have been cheaper for the recyclables to go to the landfill. The city pays $30.25 per ton to deposit it in Republic Services’ landfill.
“Obviously, we’re required to do recycling,” Dean said. “We want to do recycling.”
The city now strictly reinforces recycling practices. A move that has outraged residents.
“I got some nasty letters,” Mastrangelo said. “I expect something like that.
“When people call me, I try to explain.”
To placate some residents, the city gave out blue bags to around 80 people. Mastrangelo said no more free bags will be given out.
“They were not nice,” he said of the complaining residents.
Officials made a citywide effort to highlight the recycling changes. Full-page ads were taken out in the New Castle News. Social media was also employed.
“I’m very disappointed people have not read what was put out there,” Mastrangelo said. “Somehow they don’t catch it. It’s not that difficult.”
When one senior citizen called to say her recyclables weren’t collected, the mayor sent workers to inspect her items. They found a sweeper.
“It was a little disappointing,” Mastrangelo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.