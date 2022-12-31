A company accused of running a Medicare fraud scheme at the former Ellwood City Medical Center filed an objection to pay mediation.
A hearing on the objection filed by Comes Fulgent Genetics Inc. will be held on Jan. 19 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
Carol Fox, the Chapter 11 trustee of Americore Holdings — the former owner of the ECMC — began a lawsuit case seeking to recover all fraudulent transfers from a reported laboratory program at the center.
This involved illegally sending thousands of cancer genomic (CGx) testing specimens to the ECMC to collect more than $25 million in fraudulent Medicare reimbursements.
Daniel Hurt, 58, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit health care fraud, pay and receive unlawful kickbacks and commit money laundering. He was ordered to pay more than $97 million in restitution and forfeit more than $30 million in assets.
This was based on multiple reported medical fraud schemes, including the one through the ECMC, in which he said he led fraudulent lab programs and others were reportedly involved.
In a November court order, mandatory mediation for the reported individuals and companies involved were to be completed within 90 days after proceedings began, which could be extended for an additional 30 days by Fox.
Fox is looking to recover $1,923,300 from Fulgent.
She claims the company was the mediate transferee of fraudulent conveyances based on payments made to it by the American Express Company based on charges billed to a credit card to another defendant, First Choice Laboratory LLC.
Fox further claims one or more of the debtors made transfers to First Choice and First Choice used the funds to pay outstanding amounts owed on its American Express card. The American Express credit card advanced money on First Choice’s credit card to pay Fulgent.
Fulgent’s attorney, Sarah S. Mattingly, said the company objects to the mediation because it claims Fox does not state a claim against Fulgent upon which relief can be granted.
Mattingly argued the payments made from First Choice to American Express are not the same from the payments American Express made to Fulgent, and are independent of one another. She also argues the mandatory mediation denies the company’s right to conduct discovery and defend itself properly.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
