The help of an Ohio industrial firm in the time of crisis has enabled Shenango Township officials to partially reopen a bridge damaged by flooding Sunday night.
The bridge, over McKee Run near the intersection of Union Valley and Snake Run roads, was surrounded by floodwater, which caused a buildup of silt and flood debris under it, according to Justin Data, township emergency management coordinator. Water also was flowing underneath the abutment that holds the deck up and was undermining it, he said.
East Fairfield Coal Co. of North Lima, Ohio, which is preparing to mine as Shenango Limestone, assisted the township public works department by moving large stones to shore up the abutment, he said, noting the company did so at no charge. The rock used to build up the abutment was too big for the township’s equipment to handle. East Fairfield brought in its own mining equipment and workers for the repair project, Data said.
Following an inspection by RAR Engineering, the township engineers, the bridge is restricted to one lane for local traffic and its weight limit has been reduced by half to six tons.
The state Department of Environmental Protection had issued an emergency waterway permit for the repairs, expediting the work, Data pointed out.
Sunday’s sudden downpour dumped between four and six inches in an isolated area of Shenango and Wayne townships, causing flooding of local roads, road closures, flooding of houses and properties and causing water damage to vehicles.
Firefighters from local departments responded and had to rescue some people by boat from the rising floodwaters.
The township workers have been busy since then as the flood waters recede, making other repairs to local roads.
Data said the public works department has been doing berm repairs on Boyd School Road where the water caused the road to actually cave in.
The township hired Graziani Construction Co. to make emergency repairs there, and, as of Friday, the road had not yet been reopened to traffic.
“I think it’s just great how PennDOT, Shenango, Wayne Township supervisors, the fire departments, the Lawrence County and local emergency management personnel, the police and private businesses all worked together,” commented David Rishel, Shenango Area Fire District chief.
“We had 17 calls for flooding and other matters, and we handled them in a timely manner,” he said, adding, “If it wasn’t for that cooperation, we would have been in trouble.”
Rishel commended East Fairfield Coal Co. for stepping up, “and doing in four hours what it would have taken the township three days to do,” he said.
“And they did it for free,” Data added, agreeing, “It’s been a joint effort.”
He noted that the floodwaters are receding but there are still ponds on properties that flooded several feet deep that night.
