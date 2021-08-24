When Brian Cosgrove led his 4-H steer into the ring at the Lawrence County Junior Livestock Association sale, the last thing he expected was to leave there with $17,000 in his pocket.
That equated to about $12.10 per pound in meat terms, about $4 more than the typical sale.
But in the face of tragedy, the Lawrence County farm and county fair communities rally to help their fellow farmers.
The auction, held each year on the last day of the Lawrence County Fair, allows local companies, families and friends to bid and purchase the market animals raised throughout the year by 4-H and FFA youths.
The youths as part of their projects are responsible for sending letters to prospective who are family, friends and local business owners, encouraging them to attend the auction and bid on their animals. Those people in turn go to the fair and get a number on a white bidding card with a number to qualify as a buyer. Animals sold there include sheep, pigs, beef cattle, rabbits and goats.
For the 17-year-old Cosgrove, it's been a difficult year.
His father, Robert J. Cosgrove, died unexpectedly on June 30 at age 57, leaving his family and friends devastated. Robert was well liked, and was affectionately known in the local farm community as the “Corn Fairy,” because he delivered sweet corn to all his friends. His funeral/bereavement dinner was held in the family's barn.
It was only three weeks later when Brian, struggling with the loss, decided to take his steer to the fair, because “I had all my money invested in this cow," he said.
He had hoped the sale of the 1,383-pound animal at the auction would yield his money back, plus hopefully a little more, he said.
He had bought the steer in October from a local breeder and raised it as a member of the Animal House 4-H Club. He's been in the club for about eight years, since he was 9 years old, and this was his third steer.
He previously raised and showed pigs, according to his mother, Stacy Hawke Cosgrove.
She had been married to Robert for 27 years. The family has a farm near Enon Valley.
"People started approaching us at the funeral, wanting to do something for us," Stacy said. "They asked how they could support us, and this is what they came up with."
Brian is a senior at Mohawk High School this year. After graduation, he plans to attend the Western Welding Academy in Gillette, Wyoming, for a career in welding.
Ed Clark, a close family friend and farmer, decided to raise money to help him with that endeavor.
"He was concerned he wouldn't be able to afford it with his father being gone," Clark said. So Clark networked with people in the farm community and beyond and got at least 25 people to donate toward buying the steer for the family, and to help raise the bidding at the auction.
Clark clued in the livestock sale auctioneer, Duke Whiting of New Wilmington, about his plan. When the bidding began, Clark and his wife, Peggy, bid against each other to drive up the cost per pound. They had raised $11,000 in donations for their bidding, and when it had reached $8 per pound, Whiting paused the bidding and explained Brian's situation to the crowd. Then he asked if anyone in the arena wanted to raise their numbers.
Clark looked out at the sea of bidders holding their white cards, and "it was a wall of white," he said.
By the end of the bidding, the Hereford-Charolais cross steer had sold for $12.10 per pound, yielding about $17,000.
"It was pretty emotional for all of us, not only for the community in Enon Valley, but for the whole 4-H and fair community," Clark said.
The buyers turned over the meat from the steer to the Cosgrove family for its own use, and Beatty's Country Market in Little Beaver Township donated the processing of the animal.
Clark, whose family also lives in Enon Valley, had been a close friend of Robert Cosgrove, who was a few years older and had grown up with his brothers. Clark and his family raise beef cows, and Clark's son, Shane, and Brian are good friends at school.
“Brian wanted to show steers, and we've helped him through the years with his 4-H project," Clark said.
"This was one of those things where we needed to get community support behind the family and show them that everyone is here for them,” he explained. He noted that Brian was determined to take that steer to the fair and exhibit it “even with all of the heartache in that short time frame.”
The planned bidding war had been kept a secret from the Cosgrove family until the auction.
Brian's father grew up milking cows and they previously owned a herd, but sold them about 19 years ago and got out of the dairy business, his mother explained. They still do crop farming on their land.
Stacy and two of her three daughters went to the auction at the fair to support Brian, and the third daughter, who lives near Philadelphia, watched the auction on Facetime, she said.
Brian said he was surprised when the bidding for his animal started a lot higher than anyone expected.
"We had no idea what was happening. It was all behind the scenes," his mother said. "We just assumed the steer sale would be like every other auction and that someone would just buy it."
"Then Duke started talking about my situation," Brian said. "Then a lot more people jumped in and added to the total. It was pretty indescribable. It was just such a surprise."
"The bidders just kept raising their numbers and added and added and added to the total," Stacy said, adding, "We know we have a great community, but they really outdid themselves on Saturday."
When the sale concluded, the thankful teen, overcome with emotion, bent down and kissed his steer.
"He was allowed to leave the ring so he didn't have to stand there," his mom said. "My hands were shaking so hard. We just want to thank all of the amazing people of the fair and of this county who supported us."
Clark, a 4-H member in his younger years and a 4-H leader now, believes the $12.10 per pound for the steer is a record set in any recent years of the fair that he ever remembers.
“I was totally thrilled with the support that everybody gave," he said. "I wish I had a picture of when Duke made the announcement, and all you saw were white cards.”
