Thursday was "jeans day" for teachers in the Laurel School District.
Instead of wearing normal business attire, staff wearing jeans to school means funds are being raised to help someone in the community.
Thursday's cause was the Quinn family after a fire destroyed the Route 19 home of Josh and Rhiannon and their 11-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, both of whom attend Laurel schools. The family's four dogs and several cats died in the fire, and lost all of their belongings.
Superintendent Len Rich said the school administrators staged the dress-down day as a quick overnight fundraiser after learning about the fire, "and we raised a few hundred dollars.
"We've been in contact with the family and they're stable," Rich said. "As the situation progresses, we're going to be there with them. We wanted to give them a little money."
Rhiannon Quinn, contacted Thursday afternoon, said the family is struggling to be OK and is holding its own. She is thankful many people in the community have reached out to her family and are collecting clothing and other needs for them through Facebook posts and other avenues.
"The community has come together for us," she said. "They're just an amazing community."
The school district isn't the only organization that has reached out to the Quinn family. Many other friends and community members have initiated fundraisers to help the family.
Rich said the district plans to connect with Laurel Project Hope, a group of teachers and volunteers from 12 area churches in the Laurel area affiliated with local churches that provide, food, clothing and other needs in times of disasters or emergencies. Students also have helped with some of those giving projects.
Marlene Mitcheltree, who is in charge of Project Hope, said the organization already has given the family a Walmart gift card donation, and other things are being discussed to help the family. But because it is so soon after the fire, those plans have not yet been cemented.
Community members who want to contribute to the family through Laurel Project HOPE, or with donations in general to that cause, may make checks payable to Laurel Project HOPE, 3156 Church Road, New Castle, PA 16101.
Mitcheltree and her family also own Briar Brook Barn at 330 Eastbrook-Neshannock Falls Road, which once a month hosts a charitable craft sale featuring about 24 vendors and a food truck. Its next event is this weekend — from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday — and all of the funds raised from the event this weekend will be designated for the Quinn family, she said.
Community members are encouraged to attend and support it.
A friend of the Quinn family, Taylor Wetzel, started a GoFundMe page, "The Quinn Family House Fire," which has raised more than $2,600 by Thursday afternoon.
The fire broke out at the Quinn family home around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday while the two children were in school, their mother was working and the father was out of town. The one-story frame house, at 3527 Perry Highway, and its contents were a total loss.
Scott Township fire Chief Mike Rodgers said a total of 40 firefighters responded from nine departments, including 19 members of the Scott Township Volunteer Fire Department, but the house was too far gone to save it when they arrived. Rodgers said he could see smoke billowing in the air from about two miles away, he said. The fire was through the roof when the first truck arrived, about six minutes after the call to 911, he said.
The Red Cross assisted the family in finding lodging and meeting other needs in the aftermath on Wednesday.
