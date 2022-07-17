A couple laughs as they try to get their dogs to sit for a photo at the Dog Days of Summer benefit.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
Some children play with sand at a booth at the Dog Days of Summer benefit on Saturday.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
Mahoning Township officer Brian Magliocca performs a K9 exhibition with his dog Rumble on Saturday
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
Lawrence County K9 officers stand at the Dog Days of Summer benefit on Saturday.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
A dog joins other jobs and locals of Ellwood City for the second annual Dog Days of Summer event.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
The second Dog Days of Summer fundraiser took place over the weekend in Ellwood City's Ewing Park.
The event raised money on Saturday for Lawrence County K9 units. Proceeds from Sunday went toward outfitting the Ellwood City Fire Department's new ladder truck. Events included police demonstrations, children's activities, a hot dog eating contest and more.
gpb.DogDaysofSummer.-26.jpg
A woman orders from a food vendor at the Dog Days of Summer benefit July 16.
Grace Beal
gpb.DogDaysofSummer.-25.jpg
An array of vendors attend the second annual Dog Days of Summer event to benefit the K9 unit of the Ellwood City Police Department July 16.
Grace Beal
gpb.DogDaysofSummer.-24.jpg
Ellwood policeman Richard Kruger performs a k9 exhibition with his dog Nico July 16.
Grace Beal
gpb.DogDaysofSummer.-23.jpg
Mahoning Township policeman Brian Magliocca performs a k9 exhibition with his dog Rumble July 16.
Grace Beal
gpb.DogDaysofSummer.-22.jpg
Mahoning Township policeman Brian Magliocca performs a k9 exhibition with his dog Rumble July 16.
Grace Beal
gpb.DogDaysofSummer.-21.jpg
Mahoning Township officer Brian Magliocca performs a K9 exhibition with his dog Rumble on Saturday
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
gpb.DogDaysofSummer.-19.jpg
A young boy watches a K9 demonstration July 16.
Grace Beal
gpb.DogDaysofSummer.-18.jpg
Lawrence County K9 officers stand at the Dog Days of Summer benefit on Saturday.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
gpb.DogDaysofSummer.-17.jpg
A dog joins other jobs and locals of Ellwood City for the second annual Dog Days of Summer event.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
gpb.DogDaysofSummer.-15.jpg
A dog joins other dogs and locals of Ellwood City for the second annual Dog Days of Summer event to benefit the K9 unit of the Ellwood City Police Department July 16.
Grace Beal
gpb.DogDaysofSummer.-14.jpg
Parker and Riley Magilocca smile before they watchtheir father, Brian Magilocca, and his k9 at the Dog Days of Summer benefit.
Grace Beal
gpb.DogDaysofSummer.-13.jpg
Parker and Riley Magilocca smile before they watchtheir father, Brian Magilocca, and his k9 at the Dog Days of Summer benefit.
Grace Beal
gpb.DogDaysofSummer.-12.jpg
Parker and Riley Magilocca watch their father, Brian Magilocca, and his k9 at the Dog Days of Summer benefit.
Grace Beal
gpb.DogDaysofSummer.-11.jpg
A couple laughs as they try to get their dogs to sit for a photo at the Dog Days of Summer benefit.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
gpb.DogDaysofSummer.-10.jpg
Some children play with sand at a booth at the Dog Days of Summer benefit on Saturday.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
9W9A7624.jpg
A young boy plays with sand at a booth at the Dog Days of Summer benefit July 16.
Grace Beal
gpb.DogDaysofSummer.-9.jpg
A goat is featured at a booth at the second annual Dog Days of Summer benefit July 16.
Grace Beal
gpb.DogDaysofSummer.-8.jpg
Two dogs join their owner and other locals of Ellwood City for the second annual Dog Days of Summer event to benefit the K9 unit of the Ellwood City Police Department July 16.
Grace Beal
gpb.DogDaysofSummer.-6.jpg
Members of the Lawerence County K9 Search and Rescue team prepare to be interviewed at the second annual Dog Days of Summer benefit July 16.
Grace Beal
gpb.DogDaysofSummer.-7.jpg
A dog joins other jobs and locals of Ellwood City for the second annual Dog Days of Summer event to benefit the K9 unit of the Ellwood City Police Department July 16.
Grace Beal
gpb.DogDaysofSummer.-5.jpg
A search dog of the Lawerence County K9 Search and Rescue sits at the second annual Dog Days of Summer benefit July 16.
Grace Beal
gpb.DogDaysofSummer.-4.jpg
A young boy walks around at the second annual Dog Days of Summer event to benefit the K9 unit of the Ellwood City Police Department July 16.
Grace Beal
gpb.DogDaysofSummer.-3.jpg
A dog joins other dogs and locals of Ellwood City for the second annual Dog Days of Summer event to benefit the K9 unit of the Ellwood City Police Department July 16.
Grace Beal
gpb.DogDaysofSummer.-1.jpg
The Ellwood City Police Department runs a stand at the Dog Days of Summer event to benefit the K9 unit at their department July 16.
Grace Beal
Ellwood City Dog Days of Summer benefit
