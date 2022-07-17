The second Dog Days of Summer fundraiser took place over the weekend in Ellwood City's Ewing Park.

The event raised money on Saturday for Lawrence County K9 units. Proceeds from Sunday went toward outfitting the Ellwood City Fire Department's new ladder truck. Events included police demonstrations, children's activities, a hot dog eating contest and more. 

Ellwood City Dog Days of Summer benefit

