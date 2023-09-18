The community has contributed another $15,000 to support the Elevate New Castle Public Library campaign.
The Friends of the New Castle Public Library pledged $15,000 last month as a match for donations. That pledge generated more than $15,000 in additional funds, resulting in the library receiving more than $30,000 for Phase I of its capital campaign.
The goal of the first phase is $200,000. The library continues to seek funds to match an anonymous donation of up to $50,000. Funds from Phase I will be used to repair the elevator as well as updates to the youth department.
Donations can be made by going to ncdlc.org/elevate or sending a check to the New Castle Public Library, 207 East North Street, New Castle, Pa. 16101. Checks should be made out to the New Castle Public Library with the word “Elevate” in the memo line. All donations are tax-deductible. More information is available by calling (724) 658-6659, extension 115.
The New Castle Public Library has been serving the community since 1908. It is dedicated to promoting lifelong learning and providing educational, recreational, and informational resources to the diverse community.
