Community picnic to celebrate city playground enhancements

A week of hard work by three church youth groups and chaperones will culminate with a community picnic Friday at the Farrell Playground in New Castle.
The picnic will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the McClain Avenue park located corner of Court Street and Conner Avenue. The event, open to the public, will feature free hot dogs, cotton candy, refreshments, Nina’s Italian Ice, crafts by the Hoyt Center and Bunny the Clown making balloons and painting faces.
The New Castle Police Department PLAY (Police Leading Active Youths) and the New Castle cross country team will stage a half-mile run during the event.
The church groups, led by the Watermarke Church of Bellefonte, are toiling in the hot sun this week, repainting playground equipment and picnic tables, building a pavilion and putting in a colorful tire climbing apparatus for enjoyment by the lower East Side community.
The playground is not far from the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center.
Twelve youths from Bellefonte, accompanied by five adults who include the youth pastor and other church members, traveled to New Castle by van on Monday to spruce up the park, which has needed attention for several years. While they are here, they are helping to feed the homeless and hungry at the City Rescue Mission and they have plans as time allows to clean up the Earl A. Muff Sallie Playground on the city’s South Side.
The local churches participating are First Assembly of God Church on Pulaski Road and the Church of the Genesis in Mahoningtown.
This will be the third year the Watermarke team has traveled to Lawrence County to work with other local church youths. In two prior years, their efforts were concentrated at the Sallie playground off Long Avenue.
The effort is being coordinated by New Castle police chief Bobby Salem and his sisters Diana Crable of Bellefonte, a member of Watermarke, and his sister, Linda Fox and their families.
“We showed up after lunch Monday,” said Dave Blanchard, Watermarke youth pastor. “They will be working every day, all day, through Friday until the picnic event.”
Blanchard marveled at the steady stream of visitors at the playground since the work started Monday, including members of the city police and fire departments and DON Services, who took coolers of cold water and Gatorade for the workers. The New Castle Area School District is providing them with lunches throughout the week.
A neighbor, Wayne Randall of Court Street, donated lumber for the pavilion and offered the use of his nearby workshop. Randall has been a longtime proponent of having the playground fixed up and restored.
Blanchard said the plans also include the painting of games such as hopscotch on the blacktop.
