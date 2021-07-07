Community mourns loss of impactful leader, school board member

Some people who leave this world behind cast a light that glows brightly on those whose lives they have touched.
Norman Moses was one of those. He is remembered by hundreds of friends and professional associates as a moral and impassioned leader who taught doing what is right and always held his community in his heart.
Moses died July 1 after having been hospitalized for several weeks. He was 78.
Having spent his 40-year career as CEO of the Lawrence County Association for Responsible Care, he was a strong advocate for the physically and mentally disadvantaged. In hand with his work, he coordinated the Special Olympics of Lawrence County from 1975 to 1990, and he served about 25 years on the Cray Youth & Family Services Board of directors.
An Army veteran, Moses also was a dedicated member of the Kiwanis for 30 years, and was a member of St. Elias Orthodox Church.
In the political arena, he helped many candidates with their campaigns.
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox said he considered Moses a friend.
“One thing about Norman was, people always say, ‘don’t forget where you came from.’ He always remembered where he came from,” Cox said. “He was always for the underdog, always for the less privileged people. I always thought him to be a gentleman.”
When Cox was an assistant district attorney, Moses was chosen to serve on a jury. William Panella was the district attorney, and although Cox wasn’t on that case, he remembers being in the office and listening to the banter after the trial ended.
Moses had stalled at finding the suspect guilty because the jury’s reasoning for guilt was that the accused had been in a pool hall, Cox recalled.
Because Moses, himself, frequented pool halls, “he hung the jury for a long time, just to get them to think about the case. He was always trying to think things out, and he didn’t always assume that authority was correct.”
“I learned a lot about politics from him,” Cox continued. Moses had helped Panella in one of his district attorney campaigns, and when they were talking strategy, “I’d sit back and listen to him and just absorb his advice on how to run a campaign — never be negative or attack your opponent and just present your good points.”
Moses also had helped now-retired Judge Thomas Piccione with his campaign for judgeship in 1999.
“Norman was such a compassionate, moral, intelligent, common sense, far-sighted and complex individual,” Piccione commented. “He was someone upon whom I could always rely for honest and straightforward advice.”
Piccione said he considered Moses a true friend, and “he will be missed but remembered.”
Moses also had a influential hand in the election of Joshua Lamancusa as district attorney.
“I first met Norman when I was running, and he had helped many people throughout the county when they ran for office,” Lamancusa said. “Several are sitting judges. He became a member of my campaign team and he provided a tremendous amount of guidance and support through what was a very stressful time in my life.”
Moses and Lamancusa, both residents of New Castle’s North Hill area, also became good friends during the process.
“I saw him probably two to three nights a week for years after that,” Lamancusa said. “It’s a loss, not only to the community and his family, but to me personally.
“He was a family man and he really cared about Lawrence County. His priorities were family, friendship and the city of New Castle.”
The county commissioners at their meeting Tuesday also had fond words for Moses.
“Norman and I had a friendship that dated back to the early 1980s,” Commissioner Dan Vogler commented. “I valued his friendship and his community involvement.”
Commissioner Morgan Boyd said that when he ran for office, he met Moses on the campaign trail, “and what a personality. He was always looking to share words of advice. What a treasure to the community.”
Don Kemerer, Cray’s executive director, described Moses — who served on the board for about 25 years — as “magnificent.” Kemerer coaxed Moses into staying on the board when he assumed his executive role three years ago.
“He really helped me a lot with my transition to becoming director,” Kemerer said, adding Moses was passionate, believed in the agency’s mission and would do anything to help kids.
“Norm gave it everything he could on Cray’s board,” he continued. “He’d pop into the office and ask what he could do. I can’t repay him for all he did for Cray and for his many years of selfless service.”
In turn, the Cray employees were supportive of Moses’ Kiwanis fundraisers, especially the peanut drive of the civic organization that held Moses’ passion for 30 years. Moses’ daughter, Rachel (Ghassan) Zughaib, of Hopewell, remembers seeing boxes and boxes of peanuts in her family’s living room while the fundraisers were going on.
Aimee Campbell had developed a father-daughter relationship with Moses, having been his assistant at LCARC for 29 years. She helped him with political campaigns and he got her involved in Kiwanis as the first woman in a men’s club in New Castle.
“Norman was such a mentor to me most of my entire life,” she said. “He taught me how to be caring, compassionate and to be appreciative. Campbell said. “When I first got to know him, I realized what a legend he was, and he was, still, to this day.”
United Way executive director Gayle Young called Moses a warrior.
“ARC is one of our United Way agencies and he loved family and loved this community. He would always fight for the physically and mentally challenged and their rights and benefits. One thing about Norman was that he always told you the truth,” Young added.
She remembers moving to New Castle 26 years ago and Moses “kind of adopted me. He let me know he was my Syrian Godfather. He said he was always looking out for me.”
Young suffered a stint with breast cancer several years ago, and Moses was her encourager.
“He fought for this community for everything, then he came out of retirement to run for office,” she said.
“That showed his loyalty and commitment. It’s really hard to say goodbye.”
Moses’s trademark was to ask his close friends and associates how their individual family members were doing, and he always started his conversation that way, with genuine interest.
Moses himself was a family man, with five children and five grandchildren, and he also leaves his wife, Carolle, who took on his ARC position as director of ARC, retiring last year.
He was an avid Penn State fan, and although he was a Slippery Rock University graduate in education, he was overjoyed when his daughter, Rachel, decided to go to Penn State.
He was more thrilled when she landed a job with the university after college.
His middle son, Jesse, then followed by also going to Penn State.
“He was a big JoePa fan and a fan of Penn State football,” Rachel said.
“He got to enjoy many years of Happy Valley, and he loved to brag about all of us.”
Moses’ interest in education prompted him to run his own successful campaign three years ago for a seat on the New Castle Area School Board.
At the time, he said he was running to do what was right for his community and to help better the education of students.
His four-year term as a board member was cut short by two years when he fell ill during the past month. His first 11/2 years were a bumpy ride when COVID-19 hit when the board met mostly by Zoom and telephone calls.
But according to district superintendent Debbie DeBlasio and board president Stacey Fleo, he always checked in with them to see what was going on, even as recently as June 30.
DeBlasio noted that even during his illness and hospitalization, he took interest in and participated in board matters and he called regularly to stay updated.
“He always had the students and the community at heart in his decision-making,” DeBlasio said.
Attorney Larry Kelly worked in an office for many years next to Moses’ in the Central Building.
“Norman was brilliant,” Kelly said. “He was a humanitarian. He ran PARC for years and did it not only with his mind, but with his heart.
“He was funny, and he was always very kind to my mother and father,” Kelly remembered. “He was a South Side guy who probably did all he could to hide his brilliance and his intelligence, but his brilliance always showed through. I don’t know anybody who cared more about the people of New Castle than he did. New Castle has lost a good man who made a difference, and who left this town a little better than how he found it.”
