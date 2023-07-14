A symposium and breakfast staged at the Avalon Field Club at New Castle on Thursday was designed to put into place a community program being promoted by a local attorney.
The New Castle Area School District has bought into the idea of ELM Inc., as proposed by a local attorney Angelo Papa, who said he is joining the fight against opioid addiction in the community.
The New Castle Area School Board and administration, who are proponents of the program, last year pledged $10,000 of district funds to help fund Papa's initiative that is intended for a curriculum for the school district classrooms.
District business manager Joseph Ambrosini said another $10,000 for the program is in the district's 2023-24 fiscal budget that was adopted in late June. The board has not yet approved that expenditure for next school year.
District interim Superintendent Rick Rossi, who spoke during the program, said he has hopes for the program as a new curriculum in the school, as developed by Dr. Jacqueline Gaither-Respress, who developed that curriculum as a former educator and principal. She said all of the courses comply with the Pennsylvania Department of Education standards, and use a program authored by Steve Treu, a licensed therapist, as the foundation of the text.
Respress is now affiliated with ELM Inc. as its director of education. The program also is being promoted by district school board member Pat Amabile.
The breakfast meeting also featured various other speakers who are affiliated with Papa's ELM program (an acronym for Educational, Legal, Medical), which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
The Lawrence County Drug & Alcohol agency handed out free naloxone kits to anyone who requested them, for anyone who might be revived from an opioid overdose.
