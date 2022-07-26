MERCER — A revival is giving Brandy Springs Park a big splash.
A dedicated group of mostly younger adults formed the Brandy Springs Park Revival Committee to pump life into the property. After a major benefactor died a number of years ago it left a void, said Mercer Mayor Doug Lindey, who is a park board member and a committee member.
“Nobody took leadership of the park and it went downhill from there,’’ Lindey said.
Like Buhl Park in Hermitage, Brandy Springs is privately owned and is governed by a non-profit organization with its own board. The Revival Committee is a separate organization.
Covering nearly 40 acres in Mercer — a smidgeon of it is in East Lackawannock Township, the Revival Committee held a fundraiser Saturday.
“We want people to have fun,’’ said Amanda Hoban, the committee’s fundraising specialist.
While the park’s pool has been closed for years, a splash pad is under construction with a spring opening in the forecast.
Efforts are underway to replace a crumbling playground.
“We’re having talks with non-profit organizations about that,’’ said Chad Moore, the committee’s social media director.
