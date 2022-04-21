+3 DON, Elm Street initiatives remain diverse Last summer, Court Street resident Wayne Randall saw three decades of effort pay off.

In theory, Kenny Rice believes the world shouldn’t need him.

“There’s enough food, water, clothes and shelter for every human being on this planet,” Rice said last Sunday at the Oneness event at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. “But greed gets in the way of that.”

That’s why Rice, who received the Oneness Uniting Community Citizen Award for his efforts to revitalize neighborhoods, has made it one of his priorities — along with DON Services — to spearhead the formation of two community gardens. One, on the Lower East Side, has been providing produce to neighbors and anyone who needs it since 2017.

A second, on the city’s South Side at the corner of Home and Friendship streets, was created in 2020 with the support of 10,000 Friends and the Lawrence County Conservation District, and will be looking to enter a new phase this spring.

“We’re looking for groups that could maybe adopt a bed for two,” said Janice Hassen of DON, “to just come down on a more regular basis and help us weed and water.

“We need to get a champion for that neighborhood to step up and take over that garden. I think if we could have a champion who went there every day, or on a certain day every week, the (neighborhood) kids would start to relate to that, and they’ll start coming over.”

DON is hoping that help will come from one of three groups it has approached about the idea. One is a local church that assisted at a 2021 clean-up on the site, and has committed to returning for a season-opening May 21 work day as well. Hassen said that the Master Gardeners of the local Penn State Extension, for whom she works, are expected to help out as well.

Then there is Daisy Troop 52826, which Hassen said has agreed to adopt two of the garden’s beds, plant seedlings, then be responsible for weeding, watering and harvesting.

Troop members helped out last fall to close up the garden, while also planting some garlic.

“We like to do some community service, something local, whenever we can,” troop leader Marissa Reeves said of her charges, who range in age from 5 through 7. “My girls are Daisies so we’re learning about gardening, and this fits in.

“We did adopt a couple of beds that we’re going to do vegetables in and take care of all summer.”

She expects the girls to be working at the garden at least once every couple of weeks. They are looking forward to the experience, Reeves said.

“A few of them helped last year when we closed the garden. They got elbow deep in the mud, and they loved it. We’re going to be as hands-on as we can down there.”

Still, Rice noted, the goal is for the space to become a true community garden.

“In addition to those groups,” he said, “we also will be depending on the community to come out and help us help them.”

Toward that end, Rice and his team have taken steps make the site more than just a vegetable garden.

On the May 21 clean-up day, for example, there also will be food, entertainment and other activities to help neighbors interact and get to know one another. That, in turn, could lead to another initiative.

“We’re trying to convince them to start at South Side Community Watch, like we have (on the Lower East Side) and some other things to get them involved,” Rice said.

Visits to the garden, Hassen added, don’t necessarily mean work.

“We have a picnic table,” she said. “The neighbors tell us they bring their kids over and eat lunch at the picnic table. That’s what we want them to do. Kenny purposely designed an open area where we didn’t put beds.

“We could have put 10 more (the garden has eight), but we thought maybe if they went over and they had an area where they could play ball or do something active, that would bring them to the garden, too, and eventually they would start to work in the garden.”

Shelley Vendemia, another member of Rice’s team, said that once the neighborhood kids visit, they are naturally curious.

“The kids want to learn,” she said. “They want to know how to plant, they want to know how to water. They want to be hands on.”

Rice added, “It helps the kids learn to respect the garden and learn where food actually comes from — getting back to nature as opposed to going shopping at Walmart. Tomatoes aren’t grown at Walmart.”

Still, no one has to toil in either the South Side or the Lower East Side garden to draw from their harvest. Nor do they have to live in the vicinity; the vegetables are available to anyone who needs them.

And while the work can be taxing, Rice — who also is the manager of the Elm Street Program for DON — it’s also rewarding.

He told a story of watching children spread a blanket and having a picnic in the Lower East Side Garden, where he watched them talk, play and explore. And, after taking a break one hot July day at the South Side garden, an ice cream truck stopped in front of him and a boy hopped out and brought him a bomb pop. The driver of the truck told him, “This is for you. Thank you guys for what you’re doing in the community.”

“These are the moments that make it worth it,” he said. “I thought about quitting on these gardens several times. It can be work. But stories like these make the day.

“We get validation in a little bomb pop. It made all the stuff we’d done previously worth it.”

