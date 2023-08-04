From staff reports
Life Changing Ministries will be hosting its first annual free Community Family Day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today at Cascade Park.
The event will feature food and craft vendors, prizes, children’s activities and crafts including face painting, hayrides, live entertainment and speakers throughout the day.
These include Family Worship Center of New Castle Pastor Kris Kauffman, Vision Ministries founder and president Randy Crum, singers George Moore and Trenton George, George Dunn, Charles Honeycutt, Antonio Ford Prayer and Piano Worship and performances from the band Justified at 3 and 7 p.m.
