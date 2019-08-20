Community event offers free school supplies

Hundreds gathered in the New Castle Junior/Senior High School Monday for the fourth annual Back to School Bash, hosted by Son of the City.
“I wanted to do something that would benefit my community,” said Brian Rice, chief executive officer of Son of the City and school social worker. “One of the things I noticed being in the school district is that sometimes kids wouldn’t have supplies. So I wanted to turn it into an event and them (students) look forward to going back to school as well.”
Rice along with other local entities such as the Lawrence County Community Action Plan (LCCAP) and Ronald J. Alexander Memorial Trust prepared school supplies and backpacks for 500 children. In the first half an hour, more than 300 people had entered the event.
“What we’ve done this year is we’ve made them (backpacks) more grade specific,” Rice said. “Whereas a kindergartener wouldn’t need the same stuff as the high school.”
Free food, haircuts and manicures were also available for students to enjoy.
“One of my slogans is, ‘Look good. Feel good,’” Rice said. “It does something for the self-esteem when you get your hair cut, you get your nails done. They (children) want to be pampered, too.”
In past years, the bash was held at the Benjamin Franklin Educational Center, but moved to the high school due to a logistically better layout.
“It was a smoother flow here,” Rice said. “There was a smooth flow of traffic.”
Sleeping Beauty, Captain America and Ironman were also in attendance to welcome families and take photos with children.
Son of the City host a faith-based 501 (c) (3) organization that hosts inner-city youth programs. It was founded by retired Navy chief Brian Rice in 2013.
“We want you to take this same enthusiasm that you have to come and get a backpack and your nails painted and your hair cut,” Rice said. “We want you to take that same enthusiasm into the classroom.”
