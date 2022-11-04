ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
SQUARE DANCES: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays sponsored by Castle Paws and Taws at Grace United Methodist Church, 135 Decker Drive. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers, and cuers will be Kathy Mansell and Nathan Parrott. Refreshments will be served. Contact Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
NOVEMBER
WEEKEND WITH THE OLLIS FAMILY: Nov. 4-5, Gardner Chapel/Keys to the Kingdom Church. Two-day “I Will Trust Him” women’s conference, begins at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Events on Nov. 5 include coffee and doughnuts, 8:30 a.m.; conference with lunch provided, 9 a.m to noon. Cost for the two-day conference is $30.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY CELEBRATION: 5 p.m. Nov. 4, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St. Exposition of the blessed sacrament, adoration, confessions, benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
“THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW”: Nov. 4-6, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
DOG DAYS AT IRONS MILL FARMSTEAD: Nov. 4-5, Irons Mill Farmstead, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington. Bring dogs to the farm; dogs must be leashed. More than 35 attractions, including a 10-acre corn maze, hayride to pumpkins, Super Slides, Corncob Beaver, Interstate Blasters, pig races, characters on the stage, two giant jumping pillows and Candy Cannon Show.
HOLIDAY ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5, Dayspring Harvest Ministries, 316 6th St., Ellwood City.
“THE MUSIC OF BILLY JOEL AND ELTON JOHN”: starring Michael Cavanaugh, Nov. 5, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Adults $9; children 10 and under eat free.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 5, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. The public is welcome. $10 for adults; $7 for children. Veterans eat free.
OPEN HOUSE: noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 5, Casey K Creations, 2701 Wilmington Road. Everything will be 15 percent off. Free pottery ornament painting class for the first 30 children to attend. Drawing for a Christmas pottery basket and a Bob Ross basket. Refreshments.
SOUTHERN GOSPEL CONCERT: featuring the Ollis Family from Morgranton, N.C., 6 p.m. Nov. 6, Maitland Lane Free Methodist Church. Freewill offering.
HIRING EVENT: Hiring representatives from DON Services Inc. LINKS program will be conducting open interviews from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 8 at PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. No appointment is necessary. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Equal opportunity employer/program. For more information, call the PA CareerLink at (724) 656-3165.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH VETERANS DAY SERVICE: 7 p.m. Nov. 11, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
PUMPKIN ROLL SALE: 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 12 and 19, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Orders must be placed by Nov. 14 by calling (724) 654-2322 and leaving an order on voice mail. All pumpkin rolls are baked fresh and frozen.
BENEFIT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 12, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Also bake sale and raffle baskets. Adults, $8; children ages 4 to 10, $5; ages 3 and under eat free.
VETERANS DAY PARADE: 11 a.m. Nov. 12, downtown New Castle. Anyone who would like to participate may call VFW Post 315 at (724) 658-8527.
CHRISTMAS ON MAIN: Nov. 12, Main Street, Volant. St. Nick arrives in a horse-drawn carriage to open the Christmas season. Holiday shopping, breakfast and pictures with Santa, strolling carolers, musicians, carriage rides on Main Street and more.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BUCKWHEAT PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE DAY: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12, Volant Volunteer Fire Company. Adults, $10; children ages 5 to 12, $6; children 5 and under, free. Wheelchair accessible. Regular pancakes also served. For more information, volantvfc@gmail.com.
VETERANS BREAKFAST: hosted by the Veterans and Agent Orange Veterans Project, 8 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 12, Loyal Order of the Moose No. 51, 29 S. Mercer St. Free for veterans and their spouses; a donation is requested for non-veterans. The menu is scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, toast, coffee and orange juice.
LAUREL BAND BOOSTERS CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12, Laurel High School, 2457 Harlansburg Road. Vendors, crafters, concessions, auction and entertainment by area youth. Admission is $2.
CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. Unique craft items, soup and baked goods. Lunch will be available.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12-13, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays. Melt Down Gourmet Cheese will be the food truck.
HOMETOWN HOLIDAY PARADE AND LIGHT UP NIGHT: 2 to 9 p.m. Nov. 19, downtown New Castle. Activities for the annual holiday season kickoff will start as early as 2 p.m. in downtown establishments. The Hometown Holiday Parade will step off at 3 p.m. A series of “pop-ups” will entertain between the parade and Light Up Night, which begins at 5 p.m. with entertainment on Kennedy Square. The tree will be lit with help from Pyrotecnico. Some establishments will be open until 9 p.m.
LITERARY LUNCHEON: hosted by the Ellwood City Area Public Library, Nov. 19 at the Connoquenessing Country Club, 1512 Mercer Road, North Sewickley Township. Tickets are $30 each. Doors open at 11 a.m., with lunch at noon. Door prizes and raffle gift baskets.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Craft show with vendors. Hot foods to eat-in or takeout including cavatelli, meatballs, pizza, sausage, eggplant and meatball sandwiches. Frozen favorites to take home including pierogies, nut rolls, Easter bread, stuffed shells, stuffed cabbage. Basket and cash raffles. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: fundraiser for Jordi Bethle to help with medical expenses, noon to 6 p.m. Nov 20, Sons of Italy Lodge 1171, 905 S. Mill St.
THANKSGIVING PRAISE BREAKFAST: 8 a.m. Nov. 22, Lawrence County YMCA, 20 W. Washington St. Free community breakfast by Medure’s Catering. The speaker will be Deacon Dr. Joseph E. Ross of the Divine Grace Parish of the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Doug McIltrot will present special music. RSVP is encouraged, but not required. Call (724) 658-4766.
DECEMBER
31st ANNUAL GARDNER CHAPEL/KEYS TO THE KINGDOM CHRISTMAS BANQUET: 6 p.m. Dec. 2, Gallo’s Italian Villa, 2420 Wilmington Road. Featuring the Down East Boys. Cost is $35. For reservations, call Wilma Robinson at (724) 971-7550 by Nov. 23.
WAMPUM AREA CHRISTMAS PARADE: 1 p.m. Dec. 3, marking the 50th parade and the Wampum’s 225th anniversary. Prizes for participants. For more information about participating, contact Leslie Hardy at (724) 614-3642 or leslie8450@gmail.com or Donna Kuiken at (724) 535-8353 or dkuiken@zoominternet.net by Nov. 18.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays.
“SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL”: Dec. 9-11 and 15-18, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
“CELTIC ANGELS CHRISTMAS”: Dec. 16, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
JANUARY
MISSIONARY IMAGE OF OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE VISIT: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 and 17, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St. Contact Cathy Frank at (724) 654-9371, ext. 1, or cfrank@hsplc.org. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
FEBRUARY
DRUMLINE LIVE!: Feb. 11, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
APRIL
POSTMODERN JUKEBOX’S “LIFE IN THE PAST LANE”: April 1, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
MAY
“THE GRUFFALO”: May 15, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Celebrity Series for Kids event. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
