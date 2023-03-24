ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
GAMES, GAMES, GAMES: noon to 3 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Board games, Wii bowling, card games, checkers, chess, pool and ping pong. All welcome.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCES: sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Grace United Methodist Ministries church, 135 Decker Drive. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers; Kathy Mansell and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. For more information, call the Mansells at (724) 971-0921 or the Websters at (724) 971-8923 or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page.
LOW-IMPACT AEROBICS FOR SENIORS: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Led by Jewel Ullrich. Funded by The Rec Center, Caroline Knox Foundation and First Presbyterian Church.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
LENTEN AND EASTER EVENTS
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon Wednesdays through April 5, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Open to community members of all ages. Bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time following the meal. (724) 654-9653.
FISH AND SHRIMP FRY: 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through April 7, VFW Auxiliary Post 315, 1820 E. Washington St. Butterfly shrimp: six pieces, $10; six pieces with one side, $12; six pieces with two sides, $13; Fish: dinner with two sides, $14; dinner with one side, $12; sandwich, $10. Side choices: mac and cheese, french fries or coleslaw. Eat in or takeout. (724) 658-8257.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH LENTEN FISH DINNERS: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 24 and 31, Holy Spirit Faith Formation Building, 915 S. Jefferson St. Take-outs available. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
COD FISH FRY: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (lunch) and 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. (supper) March 24, 31 and April 7, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Dine in or take out. Schedule your order by calling (724) 658-3990 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. or just walk in.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH EASTERFEST: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Pierogis, cabbage rolls, nut rolls, palm crosses and more. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
GOOD FRIDAY PRAYER WALK: 11:30 a.m. April 7, beginning and ending in parking lot of Trinity Episcopal Church, 212 N. Mill St. Walk through the downtown with various stops for a brief devotional and prayer. (724) 654-8761 or office@trinitynewcastle.org.
GOOD FRIDAY “EGG”SPERIENCE: 6:30 p.m. April 7, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Free. Service followed by refreshments and flashlight egg hunt for children.
FREE EASTER DINNER: 1 to 3 p.m. April 9, Clinton United Methodist Church, 1147 Old Route 18, Wampum. Dine-in, curbside pickup or delivery available. For more information, contact Laurie Miller at (724) 657-4328.
MARCH
RABIES CLINIC: 9 to 11 a.m. March 25, Wilmington Township (Mercer County) Municipal Building, 35 Auction Road, New Wilmington. $10 per animal. (724) 946-8074
CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. More than 50 vendors, basket auction and 50/50 raffle. Sponsored by the local ABATE chapter. For more information, contact Mike Dudo at (724) 714-4192.
CRAFT SALE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. Wampum. Food and beverages available. Sponsored by the Wampum Legion Auxiliary. Proceeds benefit the Wampum American Legion. (724) 535-4943.
VETERANS SERVICE OFFICER: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. No appointment necessary.
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101. Hiring representatives from Butler Refrigerated Meat, Giant Eagle’s warehouse in Harmony, will be conducting open interviews. No appointment necessary; dress for an interview and bring an updated resume. For more information, call (724) 656-3165.
MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. March 28, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local instrumentalists and vocalists perform. Free and open to the public. (724)652-8969.
“ARSENIC AND OLD LACE”: March 31, April 1, 2, 13, 14, 15 and 16, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
APRIL
POSTMODERN JUKEBOX’S “LIFE IN THE PAST LANE”: April 1, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
ANNUAL FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Sponsored by the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. Household items, jewelry, purses, linens. Special this year, “enormous” quantities of fabrics and notions including upholstery material, cottons, wools, silks, muslin, yard, ribbons, bindings, needles, buttons and miscellaneous craft supplies. All proceeds go toward mission projects.
WATERFOWL WALK: 9 a.m. to noon April 1, Waterfowl Observation Area (Prospect Exit off Route 422), Moraine State Park. Enjoy a morning of birding with Moraine State Park staff and members of the Bartramian Audubon Society. Participants will drive to several locations near the lake for shoreline walks. Interested birders from all skill levels from beginners to experts are welcome. Bring binoculars, if you have them. Dress for the weather.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. April 8, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; children ages 4 to 10, $5; those under 3, free.
RABBIT ROMP: 1 to 3 p.m. April 8, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Child friendly afternoon with the park naturalists to learn about native Pennsylvanian rabbits. The event will start with a story time, followed by a brief introduction to rabbits of Pennsylvania, an obstacle course, hike to look for rabbits and their tracks and a rabbit-hemed craft. For children ages 3-8. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy footwear. Pre-registration is required on the DCNR Calendar of Events webpage.
PASSOVER SEDER: 10:45 a.m. April 9, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Jeff and Arlene Berge will share the elements used and give the Christological significance of this Jewish holiday. All are welcome.
TIMBERDOODLE FLUTTER: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 13, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Join us in pursuit of one of the most unusual birds found in Pennsylvania – the American Woodcock – also known as the timberdoodle, night partridge, bigeye, bogsucker or mudsnipe. Join guest speaker Jeff Herrick, habitat management biologist with the Wildlife Management Institute, who is spearheading habitat work at Moraine. After the presentation, set out on a short hike in search of woodcock, perhaps to see the aerial acrobatics of their spring mating ritual, the “Timberdoodle Flutter.” Attendees should bring binoculars, warm clothes and field footwear. Weather dependent. Pre-registration required on the DCNR Calendar of Events webpage.
SIGHTS AND SOUNDS OF SPRING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 14, Pleasant Valley Non-Motorized Launch Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. A 1.9-mile hike on the short-loop Sunken Garden Trail. The woods are thawing and coming alive. Learn about the sights and sounds you could hear in the woods this time of year. Wear sturdy footwear and dress for the weather.
NESHANNOCK LIONS CLUB PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. April 15, Hutchison Community Center, Pearson Park. Adults $8, kids under 12 $5.
EAGLE EYES: 9 to 11 a.m. April 15, Davis Hollow Marina, Moraine State Park. Learn about bald eagles’ biology and their reintroduction journey with the park naturalists. Then take a short hike to get the best view of one of the park’s nesting pairs. Bring binoculars, if you have them, and dress for the weather.
VOLUNTEER KICKOFF MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 15, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Area North Shore, Moraine State Park. Learn how to get involved by volunteering at either Moraine or McConnells Mill state parks. Meet park staff and representatives of the non-profit groups that support the parks. New and seasoned volunteers are all welcome. Register on the DCNR Calendar of Events webpage.
SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC FOR CATS: April 19, sponsored by Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. $85 includes spay/neuter, rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed. Visit LCARF.com for application to fill out and return with check or money order for an appointment. For more information, call (724) 510-4952.
NEW BEAVER BOROUGH SPRING CLEANUP: April 22. Trash should be set out on the evening of April 21. Only one pass will be made on each road. Homes are limited to 300 pounds of trash each. Magazines and newspapers must be tied securely, and items are not to exceed 5 feet in width. Items that will not be taken include computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, printers, construction materials, toilets, mattresses, box springs, day beds, refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, hazardous materials, TVs, cell phones, carpet and tires. Dried paint cans will be accepted.
LAWRENCE COUNTY EARTH DAY CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22, Ewing Park in Ellwood City. Vendors, food, trashion show, art show, musicians, children’s activities, horse and trolley rides. Wild World of Animals exotic animal program at 1:15 p.m. For more information, contact Jillian Court at ecce1892@gmail.com.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
