JUNE
CONCERT: 7 p.m. June 9, Nova Cellars Winery, Pulaski. Free, informal concert by the Renova Music Festival Chamber Groups. renovafestival.net.
TOUR DE DONUT: 8 a.m. June 10 in New Wilmington. Westminster College will host the bicycle race for all abilities and includes 10-, 20-, 30- and 40-mile routes. The doughnut eating challenge is optional.
EVERYTHING STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10, Volant. Featured will be strawberry-themed items from strawberry candles, plants, moonshine and strawberry cider along with many unique items. There is no cost for the event.
LIVING HISTORY DEMONSTRATION: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10, Muddy Creek Oil Field, Park Road, Moraine State Park. An award-winning restoration site of an antique oil well, the Bessemer Gas Engine and Marshall-Barr No. 19 is open for visitors to hear and see the industry that powered this region.
GLACIER RIDGE SHORELINE HIKE: 10 a.m. to noon, June 10, 528 Boat Launch, Moraine State Park. Hike among evergreens leaning over the lake, by old foundations built by the farm families who owned this land and traverse the spine of a hill left by a powerful glacier. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear and bring own water and snack. This hike is considered difficult hike. Hikers should be in good physical shape and be prepared to traverse approximately 2.5 miles of steep, rocky and uneven terrain.
CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 10, Villa Maria’s Magnificat Chapel. Renova Music Festival Chamber Orchestra featuring the premiere of Judy Bruce’s “Waves.” Tickets available at the door. $10 adults, $5 students. renovafestival.net.
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10-11, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday. Food vendor: Big Mike’s. Car cruise 1 to 4 p.m. June 11 with DJ Greg Marshall.
CONCERT: 10:30 a.m. June 11, Gardner Chapel and Keys to the Kingdom Church, 2809 Forest Ave. Featuring gospel music by Earl Galloway and Willie Ming. For more information, contact Pastor Karl Moore at (724) 614-8083.
STRAWBERRY SOCIAL: 5 to 7 p.m. June 14, Center Presbyterian Church, 1143 Center Church Road. Sponsored by the deacons. There will be hot dogs, barbecued ham, sloppy joes, pizza, cake and strawberries, and ice cream available to purchase. Piano solos by the students of Norma Henry.
DISCOVER PORTERS COVE PADDLE: 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 15, Porters Cove Boat Launch, Moraine State Park. Guided ecotour of Porters Cove. Learn about the history behind the cove’s name, what existed here before the park, the tributaries flowing into the lake and the flora and fauna. Ages 12 and up, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayak and gear will be provided, or bring your own. Lifejackets are required. Reservations are required through the DCNR Calendar of Events website.
CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 15, St. Camillus Church, 314 W. Englewood Ave. Renova Music Festival faculty artists’ concert. Tickets available at the door. $10 adults, $5 students. renovafestival.net.
FIREFLIES!: 8 to 9:30 p.m. June 16, Pavilion 1, Pleasant Valley Loop, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Learn about fireflies’ unique lives and how you can help scientists by observing fireflies in your own backyard. Families construct a craft together, then go in search of fireflies.
CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 16, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Renova Music Festival young artist chamber ensembles. Tickets available at the door. $10 adults, $5 students. renovafestival.net.
“SISTAS, THE MUSICAL”: June 16-18, New Castle Playhouse Annex Theatre, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 17, Villa Maria’s Magnificat Chapel. Renova Chamber Orchestra. Tickets available at the door. $10 adults, $5 students. renovafestival.net.
GLACIER RIDGE TRAIL OVERNIGHT HIKING TRIP: June 17-18, Moraine State Park. Hike a total of eight miles on the Glacier Ridge Trail. Camp either in the cabin bunkhouse or pitch a tent. Use Dutch ovens to cook the dinner provided. Go birding and star gazing. Cook a provided, hearty breakfast together, then hit the trail. This hike is considered difficult, so hikers should be in good physical shape and be prepared to traverse steep, rocky and uneven terrain. Bring plenty of water, trail snacks, sleeping bag and pillow. Ages 16 and up. Cost is $30 to cover dinner and breakfast. Pre-registration is required through the DCNR Calendar of Events website.
RISING STARS THEATRE CAMP: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. Performance June 24. For ages 7 to 18. Week-long theater experience with vocal, dance and general theater instruction. Tuition is $200 with payment due by June 19. Calling (724) 654-3437 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or visit newcastleplayhouse.org.
SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC FOR CATS: June 21, sponsored by Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. $85 includes spay/neuter, rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed. Visit LCARF.com for application to fill out and return with check or money order for an appointment. For more information, call (724) 510-4952.
GUIDED LABYRINTH WALK: 6:30 p.m. June 21, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. Theme: “The Power of Color.” Participants prayerfully walk the outdoor grass path after receiving thematic instructions from the presenter. Preregistration preferred by visiting vmesc.org or calling (724) 964-8886. Free.
MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 22, Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Six employers will hold interviews for job seekers. No appointment necessary. Dress for an interview and bring a resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 26-30, New Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1911 Harlansburg Road. “Summer Seaquest” is free for all children ages 3 through sixth grade. Includes recreation, crafts, snacks, music and Bible lessons. For more information or to register, call (724) 652-8062 or click on https://www.eventcreate.com/e/vbs2023ncepc.
ELLWOOD CITY ARTS, CRAFTS, FOOD AND ENTERTAINMENT FESTIVAL: June 30, July 1 and 2 in Ewing Park.
JULY
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8-9, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday.
GROW CAMP: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10-13 or July 17-20, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. For children ages 5 to 12. Includes hands-on learning experiences with plants, animals and insects; exploring forests, ponds and wetlands; playing games; and swimming. Presented by Villa Maria in partnership with the Environmental Collaboration of Ohio. Lunch and snacks provided. For more details, vmesc.org or (724) 964-8886.
CARTER’S CRUISE: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 22, Chewton Volunteer Fire Department, 196 Alice St., Wampum. Benefit car cruise in memory of Carter Woloszyn who died in a May 2021 motorcycle accident. Proceeds benefit Lucy’s First Step, which helps offset funeral and counseling costs for families who have lost a child. Music, food trucks, auctions and 50/50 raffle. Dash plaques to first 100 cars.
