(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
ONGOING
•COLLECTING USED BOOKS: Book donations are being accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the New Wilmington Borough Building, 124 High St., New Wilmington. No encyclopedias, text books or VHS tapes. The books will be sold at a sale to benefit the Kiwanis Club of New Wilmington and Boy Scout Troop 733. That sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 12; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Neshannock Presbyterian Church, 330 W. Neshannock Ave., New Wilmington.
•DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
•COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
•GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
JULY
•THE TRAIL THAT SHALL NOT BE NAMED WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. July 29, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 30, Nova Destinations, 1478 Route 208, New Wilmington. Participants receive a drink and treat at each stop, including Nova Cellars, Brew 32, Knockin Noggin, Scallywags Distilling, The Orchard and Spring Water Seltzer. Purchase tickets online at https://tinyurl.com/ypxxk2ba
•ELLWOOD CITY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 p.m. July 30, Community Plaza, Ellwood City, featuring Lawrence County Brass. The rain location will be the Lincoln High School auditorium.
•FIREWORKS FESTIVAL: Noon to 10 p.m. July 30, downtown New Castle.
•FIREWORKS VIEWING AND TOUR: July 30, Lawrence County Historical Society's Clavelli Mansion, 408 N. Jefferson St. From 7 to 10 p.m, refreshments including hot dogs, ice cream and soft drinks may be purchased. Looney Toons will be playing in the Historical Society Annex from 7 to 8 p.m. courtesy of the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum. Guests may stay to watch the fireworks from the Clavelli Mansion porch or lawn. Reservations are not required and there is no cost to attend. Attendees may also tour the Clavelli Mansion at 7 p.m. for $5 per person. Reservations are required for the tour. To make reservations, contact the Lawrence County Historical Society at (724) 658-4022.
•INVESTIGATE HAUNTED HILL VIEW: 1 p.m. to 3 a.m. July 30, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Ghost Hunting 101 class with Dave Juliano from 1 to 4 p.m., tour from 7 to 8 p.m., explore from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Prices range from $40 to $95. (724) 657-6934.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 30, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon July 30, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•ELLWOOD CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 30, municipal parking lot, Beaver Avenue, Ellwood City. Live music 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
•FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children's activities.
•PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. July 31, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by Dante DiThomas Swing Band. Take your own chairs or blanket.
AUGUST
•WESTERN PA BALLOON QUEST: Aug. 3-7, Scotland Meadows Park, Union Township. Preview night for amusement rides, Aug. 3; Balloon Glow (dusk) and rides, Aug. 4; 6 to 7 p.m. balloon launch (weather permitting), amusement rides, crafts, Aug. 5; morning (6 to 7 a.m.) and evening (6 to 7 p.m.) balloon launches (weather permitting), amusements, rides, crafts, Aug. 6; 6 to 7 a.m. balloon launch (weather permitting), Aug. 7. Food and live entertainment every day.
•WANDER ELLWOOD CITY — OPEN STREETS NIGHT: 5 to 8 p.m. p.m. Aug. 3. Merchants on 5th Street and Lawrence Avenue will be open with music in the community plaza from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., along with food and activities. Musical performance by The D Tour B.
•WAMPUM 225 ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: Aug. 4-7, Main Street and Wampum Community Park. 6 p.m. Aug. 4, Wampum History Gymnasium, Wampum High 1950s basketball games will be displayed and food, brewery and winery available; Aug. 5, Car cruise, time capsule at 5 p.m., concert by The Dorals at 8 p.m.; Aug. 6, pre-parade performance at 12:30 p.m., parade at 1 p.m., Music in the Park at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m., fire department/EMS presentations, carnival games, food, arts and crafts, pinewood derby, cornhole tournament, bonfire; fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Aug. 6; Aug. 7, community church service at 10 a.m.
•HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY: 5 p.m. Aug. 5-6, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Adoration and Confessions, Benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith.
•HOLY SPIRIT PARISH BEST OF THE FEST: 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5-6, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. Music, multi-cultural food, family activities.
•MORAINE STATE PARK REGATTA: Aug. 5-7, South Shore of Lake Arthur, Moraine State Park. Music, fireworks.
•DAWSON'S ORCHARDS DINNER SERIES: Aug. 5, Dawson's Orchards, 122 Petersburg Road. Dining under old apple trees with menu prepared by notable Pittsburgh chefs, paired with selections from local wineries and breweries. Ticket includes behind-the-scenes tour of working orchard. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.dawsonsorchards.com/farm-dinners
•HOMETOWN SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5, Riverwalk Park, downtown New Castle. Performance by The Wrangler Band.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 6, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 6, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•ELLWOOD CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to Aug. 6, municipal parking lot, Beaver Avenue, Ellwood City. Live music 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
•FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children's activities.
•ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 6, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. $9 adults, $6 children. Veterans eat free.
•WAMPUM PINEWOOD DERBY RACE: Aug. 6, Wampum Community Park, Upper Pavilion. Race starts at 4 p.m. Prizes for fastest car and best design. Categories for kids age 11 and under and 12 and over. Sponsored by Wampum Presbyterian Church. Car kits are $10 each and must be purchased in advance at Ferrante Upholstering & Carpeting, 3384 State Route 18, Wampum. For more information, call (724) 535-8866.
•BESSEMER COMMUNITY-WIDE YARD SALE: 9 a.m. Aug. 6, Bessemer and surrounding Mohawk area. Sponsored by Friends of the F.D. Campbell Memorial Library. A list of participating addresses can be picked up at the library beginning Aug. 1m or just browse through the area for additional sale locations. Space is available for set up at the library as well. Food will also be for sale inside the facility from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.fdclibrary.org/events.
•PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 7, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by Justified (classic country and contemporary Christian). Take your own chairs or blanket.
•FREE EYE CARE CLINIC: for children ages 5-18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 9, Croton worship site of Grace United Methodist Ministries, 910 Croton Ave. Provided by the Vision to Learn mobile eye care clinic. Free exams and children needing glasses will receive them free of charge. Space is limited and children must be registered in advance. To make an appointment, call Sally Vernon at (724) 730-6688.
•CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 7 p.m. Aug. 9 , New Wilmington Borough Park. Food vendor: Pizza Joe's. Performance by Lawrence County Community Band. Food by Pizza Joe's.
•USED BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 12; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13, Neshannock Presbyterian Church, 330 W. Neshannock Ave., New Wilmington. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of New Wilmington and Boy Scout Troop 733. Book donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the New Wilmington Borough Building, 124 High St., New Wilmington. No encyclopedias, text books or VHS tapes. Sales benefit the Kiwanis and Boy Scout Troop 733.
•"ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID:" Aug. 12-13, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombelle. Tickets available at redbarnplayers.com
•CHILDREN'S SUMMER ARTS FESTIVAL: Noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 12, Hoyt Center for the Arts. Live performances, interactive art and crafts, face painting, caricatures, mini golf, tie dye and more. Visit www.hoytartcenter.org.
•AROUND THE WORLD WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 13, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight-and-food pairing at each location. Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ The Orchard, Springwater Seltzer & Scallywag Distilling will all be taking on the persona of a different country with specialty drinks at each location.
•190th ANNIVERSARY OF EDINBURG CHRISTIAN CHURCH: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the church, 186 Clay St. Cookout with hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad and more followed by a showing of the movie "Church People." Free. RSVP to (330) 301-2911 or (724) 466-2482. Rain date is Aug. 20.
•MOVIES IN THE PARK: "Space Jam," 8:30 p.m. Aug 13, New Wilmington Borough Park. Take your own blankets and chairs.
•"THE PRINCESS WHO HAD NO NAME": Aug. 12-14, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 13, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 13, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children's activities.
•HILL-CON PARANORMAL CONVENTION: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Speakers, vendors, gallery reading, building tours. (724) 657-6934
•ELLWOOD CITY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 p.m. Aug 13, Community Plaza, Ellwood City, featuring Allegheny Brass Band. The rain location will be the Lincoln High School auditorium.
•BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors will include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts will be available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday. This month's food vendor is Best Eats and Treats. Car cruise from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14 with DJ Greg Marshall.
•COMMUNITY DAY AT PEARSON PARK: 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 14, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Rapid Tappets car cruise, kids' inflatable slides, games, sidewalk chalk, food truck, YMCA games, craft, toy and food vendors. The Wait will perform from 2 to 5 p.m. Ice cream social ($5) to benefit Hess Figure Skating.
•LAWRENCE COUNTY FAIR: Aug. 15-20, Fairgrounds, 464 Midway Road. For complete schedule, visit https://www.lawrencecountyfair.com/fair-week/fair-schedule/
•VIETNAM VETERANS MOVING WALL: Aug. 18-22, Ewing Park, Ellwood City
•"ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID:" Aug. 18-20, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombelle. Tickets available at redbarnplayers.com
•"THE PRINCESS WHO HAD NO NAME": Aug. 18-21, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
•AROUND THE WORLD WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Aug. 19, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 20, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight-and-food pairing at each location. Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ The Orchard, Springwater Seltzer & Scallywag Distilling will all be taking on the persona of a different country with specialty drinks at each location.
•HOMETOWN SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19, Riverwalk Park, downtown New Castle. Performance by The Labra Brothers.
•WILMINGTON AREA HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1982: 40th class reunion, Aug. 19. Tour of the school at 6 p.m. followed by a reunion gathering at The Fractured Grape, 138 S. Market St. All classmates, friends and other alumni are welcome. For more information, contact Dawn Sampson Klinger at (256) 590-3159 or Patty Litwin Kopatich at (330) 533-5626.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 20, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 20, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children's activities.
•BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN TRIBUTE BAND: 7 p.m. Aug. 20, New Wilmington Amphitheater. Food provided by Smothers Brothers BBQ.
•PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 21, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by The Dorals (oldies and Motown). Take your own chairs or blanket.
•SALUTE TO VETERANS THIRD ANNUAL CAR, TRUCK AND BIKE SHOW: Aug. 21, Michaelangelo's Flea Market grounds, 2475 Benjamin Franklin Highway, Edinburg. Sponsored by the VFW Neshannock Post 315 Auxiliary.Vehicle registration: $5 for veterans with ID; $10 preregistration; $20 day of event. First 25 preregistered and first 25 registered at event receive dash plaque. Registration starts a 9 a.m. and ends at noon. Judging at 1 p.m. with trophies presented at 3 p.m. Food and craft vendors, flea market, 50/50, auction and door prizes. Vendor spots available for $20, register by Aug. 1. For more information, contact Jessica Ealy at (724) 714-7976 or any auxiliary member.
•"ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID:" Aug. 25-27, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets available at redbarnplayers.com
•CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 4 p.m. Aug. 26. Rotary Club BBQ chicken dinner from 4 to 7 p.m., 5 p.m. performance: Sounds of Summer, Westminster students and friends.
•AROUND THE WORLD WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 27, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight-and-food pairing at each location. Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ The Orchard, Springwater Seltzer & Scallywag Distilling will all be taking on the persona of a different country with specialty drinks at each location.
•FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 27, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children's activities.
•CRAFT SHOW/FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27, Marti Park, 985 Phillips School Road. Proceeds benefit the Marti Park Foundation for upkeep and renovations of the park.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 27, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 27, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•2022 ROCK FOR RELAY: Noon, Aug. 27, Eintracht Picnic Grounds, 586 McKee Crossing Road. Basket auction, 50/50 raffle, food vendors, cash bar, live music by EPIC (1 p.m.), The Zoo (3 p.m.), Snarfunkle (5 p.m.), Grandview Soul (7 p.m.) and The Wait (9 p.m.). All proceeds benefit Team InVINCEable for American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
•PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 28, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by the Red Coat Brass Band. Take your own chairs or blanket.
•MEMORIES CAR CRUISE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 28, downtown New Castle. Registration starts at 10 a.m. with dash plaques to the first 200 cars. Annual event featuring antique, classic and special interest vehicles. Entertainment including The Gem Tones, The Dorals and DJs. Door prizes, event T-shirts, 50/50, auction, food and craft vendors. Free admission.
SEPTEMBER
•30th ANNUAL BACK TO THE 50'S WEEKEND: Sept. 2-4, Cascade Park, 1928 E. Washington St. Live entertainment, food, automotive vendors, vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles. For entertainment scheduled, visit https://www.facebook.com/Backtothe50sWeekendInc
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 3, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 3, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 3, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children's activities.
•UNITED WAY DAY OF CARING: Sept. 8, Cascade Park, 1928 E. Washington St. Opening breakfast followed by day of community service. Reservations:(724) 658-8528 or UWLawCty@comcast.net
•CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10, New Wilmington Borough Park. Performance by Doug McIltrot and Danny Natale, food by Chubby's Pizzeria.
•INDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10, Mahoning Valley Grange No. 1649, 1208 Skyhill Road, Edinburg. Rent a table for $10. Buy a ticket for $2 for raffle of Lonestar quilt. Door prizes, kitchen open. Call Chelsea Tabak at (330) 718-4474, Jayne Jacobson at (724) 964-8171 or Gloria Hahn at (724) 652-5164.
•BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10-11, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays. Coffee vendor is Homeschool Coffee Roasters.
•FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children's activities.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 10, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 10, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•POKER CHIP RUN: Sept. 10 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 315, 1820 E. Washington St. Registration at 10 a.m. with kickstands up at noon. Registration is the day of the event, so come early. Cost is $20 per rider and $5 per person for poker chips. There is no charge for passengers. For more information, call (724) 724-7976 or (724) 714-4192.
•"DON'T BE AFRAID OF THE DARK;" Sept. 16-17, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets at https://www.redbarnplayers.com/
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 17, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children's activities.
•CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 17, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food provided by Smothers Brothers BBQ. Performances by The Dante DiThomas Swing Band (3 to 4:30 p.m.) and The Jim Frank Combo (5 to 6 p.m.)
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 17, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•"DON'T BE AFRAID OF THE DARK;" Sept. 22-24, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets at https://www.redbarnplayers.com/
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 24, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 24, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•"DON'T BE AFRAID OF THE DARK;" Sept. 29-Oct. 1, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets at https://www.redbarnplayers.com/
OCTOBER
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 8, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•"THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW": Oct. 21-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 22, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 22, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•"THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW": Oct. 27-30, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 29, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 29, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
DECEMBER
•"SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL": Dec. 9-11 and 15-18, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
