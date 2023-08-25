Keith Burley Jr. took the witness stand in his own defense Friday, but after a loud disruption and a swarming of deputies and law enforcement for a second time this week, the judge determined he will disqualify Burley's testimony.
Burley ended up shouting several times during the Friday morning court session and declared after testifying that he was invoking his right to remain silent during cross-examination in his homicide trial where he's accused of stabbing and killing 8-year-old Mark "Markie" Mason.
His first outburst was when he asked the judge to allow him to question District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, who is prosecuting the case, on the witness stand, claiming, "This case is a political case, it's not about Markie."
President Judge Dominick Motto, presiding, refused his request.
Burley accused Lamancusa of getting phone calls from people in Harrisburg wanting him to convict him in support of Markie's Law, which was vetoed by then-Gov. Tom Wolf. He argued loudly, "They wanted to fry me for this, and (Lamancusa) withdrew the death penalty. If he really thought I did it, he'd still be trying to kill me. They withdrew 11 of the charges."
"I never had a single phone call from any legislative body saying anything about a criminal prosecution," Lamancusa countered. He told the judge, "I would rather lock him up in a maximum prison every day for the rest of his life."
He reasoned that giving Burley the death penalty would mean years of appeals.
"I think justice is better served by locking him away for the next 50 or 60 years," Lamancusa said.
Burley's voice as Lamancusa cross-examined him grew louder and louder to a shouting level as he protested Lamancusa's questions.
"I warned you about your outbursts before and told you I had the right to have you removed from the courtroom," Motto admonished Burley. He warned after the second time that if there was one more outburst, Burley would be removed.
This was the second disruption in court by Burley's unruliness this week. He is representing himself at trial in his charges of criminal homicide, simple assault and two counts of kidnapping to inflict terror.
He is accused in the brutal death of 8-year-old Markie, who testimony shows was stabbed to death more than 140 times at a house in Union Township. Testimony this week was that Burley argued with Markie's mother and assaulted her in her vehicle the night of July 8, 2019, and she drove to the city fire station for help. When she got out of the car, Burley drove off in her vehicle with her two sons in the back seat — Mason and his brother Matthew, who was 7 at the time.
Burley reportedly took the boys to the Union Township house where two other youths were upstairs, and when they heard commotion, they descended the stairs to witness Burley stabbing the older Mason boy to death. The younger Mason testified this week that he hit Burley with a chair to try to stop him from attacking his brother. One of the other youths also described his eyewitness account.
Burley in his own defense called more witnesses Friday — two from the jail, whom he questioned about reported missing belongings, and trooper David Naberezny Jr., asking him what he feels is a key question — why a pair of shoes with blood on them in the kitchen were not tested by the DNA lab. The shoes reportedly belonged to one of the youths that lived in the house.
Naberezny responded, "He wasn't a suspect, you were."
Burley emphasized to the court he "absolutely" wanted to take the witness stand on his own behalf. Because he is representing himself in Markie's homicide, he had no one to question him so his testimony was in the form of a statement in front of the jury.
He divulged to them how he had served time in state prison for a third-degree murder conviction and how he was out of prison on state parole.
Burley had served 20 years, the minimum number of years in his sentence, in a state correctional institution for the robbery and shooting death of 36-year-old Randall Stewart on March 19, 1999, in the Halco Drive area. According to a 1999 police report, Burley initially faced 90 different charges, including homicide and robbery. He was released on parole in March 2019, about three months before Markie died.
"I'm still on parole," he said in court.
In his testimony, he provided the jury with graphic details of his rocky relationship with Maram Ford, Markie Mason's mother, and gave intimate details of their physical relationship and told how he had a different girlfriend at the time Markie was murdered.
Burley, who has been maintaining his innocence throughout his trial, said when he and Ford had a quarrel the night of July 8, he had two phones, one of which he called his "Obama phone," because he doesn't have to pay for it. He said Ford, who was driving her car, threw one of his phones out the car window, and he got out to look for it and she left. He said he went back to his girlfriend's house. He later said she lived in Youngstown and that he went to stay with her that night. He said the next morning, he was walking in Youngstown and was arrested by U.S. Marshals and he didn't know why.
His divulging the details of his previous homicide conviction in court opened the door to that line of questioning in his cross-examination, and he erupted into anger and shouting when Lamancusa quietly asked him, "Mr. Burley, you're a convicted killer, right?"
Burley downplayed his former conviction, saying he was 20 years old, but Lamancusa asked him if it was true that he robbed a man for $25 then shot him to death.
Lamancusa then asked, "Why did you kill Markie Mason Jr.?"
Burley started shouting louder in the courtroom, announcing repeatedly he was invoking his right to remain silent. He became unruly and that's when the officers surrounded him.
When the judge asked him if he was resting the defense's case in the trial, he said, "Yes, I'm done, I want this to be over."
The case is being co-prosecuted by Lamancusa and Assistant District Attorney Emily Sanchez-Parodi. Burley had requested that Sanchez-Parodi be the one to cross-examine him, but Lamancusa refused.
Motto appointed Beaver County defense attorney Justin Quinn to sit through the trial in a support and advisory capacity to Burley. He has had little input into Burley's decisions throughout the trial.
Motto excused the jurors at lunchtime and instructed them to go home for the weekend and return to the courtroom at 9 a.m. Monday for closing arguments, in preparation for deliberation.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
