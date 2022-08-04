The controversy is not over whether to add an “s”, or not to add an “s” on the end of New Castle Red Hurricane.
Four New Castle Area School Board athletic committee members met in a public session Monday to discuss the matter that came up a week ago, after board President Gary Schooley instructed that the “s” be left off the word “Hurricane” on the football field at Taggart Stadium during stadium renovations.
The decorative touches on the field were supposed to say “New Castle” in large letters in the south end zone, and “Hurricanes” in the north end zone, as per the architectural drawing of the plans.
The board had not voted on the decision to change it, and the change order ordered by Schooley met with the ire of those New Castle Red Hurricane supporters who feel the “s” belongs on the end of the word.
Schooley insists, technically, there should be no “s” at the end.
He is going by a 1932 New Castle News story by former sports editor Charles “Bugs” Walther, which described a football player streaking down the field like a “Red Hurricane,” and the name immediately stuck for the then-nicknameless New Castle team. The News has continued to refer to the district’s sports teams, technically, as the Red Hurricane since that time.
The elimination of the “s” from the field decor struck a nerve with Sam Flora, the district’s athletic director of 24 years and a district employee for 42 years. Flora said he strongly believes the “s” should be on the field as per the original plans — and as the team name.
Subsequently, banter on Facebook about the plurality issue has drawn widespread comments.
Mark Panella, who chaired Monday's committee meeting, suggested that the board direct its solicitor, Charles Sapienza, research whether the school board ever officially adopted a name for the school teams.
“Then we can shoot from there,” he said.
Also attending the meeting were school directors Anna Pascarella, Pat Amabile and Robert Lyles.
Lyles said he favors the superintendent and the solicitor researching the matter, then suggested the board vote to adopt a resolution to finalize the decision on whether or not the “s” belongs on the team name.
“It's been inconsistently used,” he said.
“It has been widely and inconsistently used,” Amabile agreed. “At some point we need to make the community aware of what our stance is going to be, so we're in unity on something.”
Board member Anna Pascarella said she remembered that before her first term on the board, a previous board might have approved a logo, but that was the only discussion she recalled.
She had a booklet with her of specifications for Youngstown State University's logo and its regulations on lettering and size. She pointed out that individual universities have the rights over their team logos and uses.
“We might have to go that route,” she said, adding that there could be a cost associated with it.
“That might be a way to settle this and make it official so it's legitimate and filed somewhere,” Pascarella said, adding, “if there's one thing we all agree on, it's been consistently inconsistent. There's no rhyme or reason. We definitely need a decision about where we're going. It's up to us as a board to give some direction.”
The school board will meet in full at 6 p.m. Monday for its public work session, when the matter is certain to be discussed again among all of the members and possibly members of the public.
Meanwhile, a petition being circulated online is seeking to have the “s” placed on Hurricane permanently.
The petition, originated by New Castle graduate Lauren Minenok, can be found at Petitions.net and so far has been signed by more than 140 people.
"How is it possible that one person can make an in-the-moment decision on a multi-million dollar project, which had already been approved, and implement it without a formal vote or speaking to anyone else? This decision will affect generations of Red Hurricanes and deeply saddens alumni and those who proudly bleed red & black," the petition said.
