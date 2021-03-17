The Lawrence County commissioners will not convene for their regular meeting Tuesday.
Instead they will be participating in a virtual conference of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.
Their next regular meeting will be at 10 a.m. March 30 in their meeting room. Because the courthouse is closed to the general public, anyone wanting to attend may view the meeting at co.lawrence.pa.us and click on the meeting live video. Anyone who has public comment to offer may email the comments to Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd at mboyd@co.lawrence.pa.us.
At their meeting Tuesday, the commissioners:
•Appointed the auditing firm of Zelenkofse Axelrod LLC to audit the county's use of federal and state stimulus and COVID-19 funds that it receives from the government. The county had hired the Pittsburgh firm last year to audit its use of the $7 million it received and distributed in CARES Act funding as a result of COVID-19.
•Appointed Rick Myers of Wayne Township to the Lawrence County Housing Authority board for a five-year term, to expire March 1, 2026.
