The Lawrence County commissioners will hold their weekly public meeting at noon Tuesday at Camp Agawam at The Hoyt Lodge, Slippery Rock Township, located at 3956 Frew Mill Road.
The public is invited to attend.
Throughout 2019, the commissioners plan to conduct one public meeting every month at various locations throughout the county.
