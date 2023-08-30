Neshannock Township is hoping to secure grant funding to help with a project to widen Pulaski and Harbor Edinburg roads.
The township is looking to secure a $1,429,364.85 Pennsylvania Commonwealth Financing Authority Multimodal Transportation Fund grant to help pay for the $2,382,274.75 project.
During their meeting Tuesday, Lawrence County commissioners agreed to commit $200,000 in local match funding to the project, provided the township receives the grant to widen Route 422.
The funding would come from the county’s liquid fuel funds or American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Commissioner Chairman Dan Vogler said the Neshannock supervisors are hoping to widen the roads and add more traffic safety features to help improve traffic.
Since the roads in question go into Union Township, Neshannock supervisors already reached an agreement with Union supervisors.
“I believe there needs to be improvements at that intersection,” said Commissioner Brian D. Burick. “I support this.”
In other county news, the commissioners spoke of ways to utilize the county’s ARPA funding for the remainder of 2023.
Vogler said the county will look to use ARPA funds to reseal and line stripe the parking lots of both the county’s government campus in New Castle and the public safety building in Hickory Township.
Bids for this project are expected to be opened in September.
Burick said before that project, the county will use ARPA funds to address trees that are encroaching upon and damaging the parking area for the Almira Home in New Castle, which houses Lawrence County Children, Youth and Family Services.
Burick also said he would like to use ARPA funding to make much-needed roof repairs to the old courthouse, as he said there are areas where the roof hasn’t been changed since the courthouse was built in 1979.
“We’re exploring every viable method of replacing that roof,” said Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel.
Sections of flooring in the office building of Magisterial District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson were replaced for $3,874, while the commissioners agreed to approve a repository property purchase from Ralph Gene Myers for $500, for a property on Larchwood Drive in New Beaver.
The commissioners were notified that Ellwood Specialty Steel is applying to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for permits to add an additional 18-inch HDPE storm drain pipe crossing 29 linear feet of wetlands and for an access drive over 0.025 acres of wetlands at 499 Honeybee Lane in Wilmington Township.
