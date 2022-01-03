An occasional great blue heron has frequented downtown New Castle, standing poised and preening on a rock in the Neshannock Creek near the former Troutman’s building.
The Lawrence county commissioners are hoping that when the East Washington Street Bridge reconstruction is finished, people driving over it will have a clear view of that section of the creek, which now is obstructed by a concrete wall.
Commissioner Dan Vogler at a meeting last week said that he intended to write a letter to PennDOT’s district executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, expressing that desire. Commissioners Loretta Spielvogel and Morgan Boyd, chairman, said they would support that idea.
PennDOT recently announced plans to demolish the existing bridge and rebuild it, and they presented plans and gathered public input at a meeting a week ago.
Vogler, at the commissioners meeting Dec. 21, commented that “us old-timers call it the Troutman’s bridge.”
The state-owned and maintained bridge crosses the Neshannock Creek just west of the former Troutman’s department store building that sits on the corner of East Washington Street and Croton Avenue.
Vogler noted that the county is the owner of two other downtown bridges — the Mill Street Bridge which was replaced in 2013, and the North Street Bridge, which the county had replaced in 2015 — both of which also cross the Neshannock Creek. When those bridges were designed and replaced, they were done so to provide a view of the creek, he said.
Vogler said the intent of his letter is to suggest that PennDOT consider designing the East Washington Street Bridge to replicate the look of the county’s two spans.
“I’m proud of the look of both the Mill and North Street bridges,” he said, referencing the visible, street-level part of the bridge, including the barriers. He noted the Neshannock Creek is visible from both of those county owned bridges.
“I hope that when the East Washington Street bridge is done, you’ll be able to see the Neshannock Creek,” he commented at the meeting, “because right now, you can’t.”
Vogler sent his email letter to Moon-Sirianni on Monday, offering, “We would be happy to further discuss this suggestion with you and/or the appropriate staff from your office. It’s possible that our county engineering firm, Frank B. Taylor Engineering, would have the drawings and plans from both the Mill and North Street bridge projects.”
Vogler said Tuesday the commissioners have notified county engineer William Humphrey in the correspondence, adding, “The final decision rests with PennDOT, but we’ve made a suggestion.”
Moon-Sirianni responded promptly by email, that “we’ll see what we can do.”
