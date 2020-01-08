Commissioners reorganize, reopen budget

Last year was the year of new candidates.
This is the year of new public officials.
The election of two new Lawrence County commissioners has prompted the new board to reopen the county's 2020 budget.
The commissioners voted 3-0 by resolution Tuesday to re-examine the spending plan and meet with individual department heads and row officers. They have until Feb. 15 to introduce a new budget or reaffirm the budget as it was adopted on New Year's Eve.
The reopening of the budget, which includes a 0.588-mill (8 percent) tax increase, was one of the first orders of business this year after the commissioners were sworn into office Monday. Following the swearing-in ceremony, they convened for a reorganizational meeting and elected new commissioner Morgan Boyd as their chairman.
They also reappointed Thomas W. Leslie as the county solicitor.
"We would like to take another look at it, to see if any modifications, additions or deletions can be made to it," Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, also newly elected, said of this year's county budget.
Commissioner Dan Vogler, who is beginning his fifth four-year term, explained that the state's County Code allows the reopening of a budget every four years whenever there is a new board of commissioners. So for that reason, he said he would support it.
Vogler cast one of the three votes to approve a revised version of the budget Dec. 31, after it was first introduced earlier in the December with a bigger tax increase of 0.95 mill.
"Considering that this is a budget we will have to live with, I think it's our obligation to go sit in and meet with the row officers and go over it, line item by line item," Boyd said.
He added that that if any changes are made to the spending plan, they will be presented at a future public meeting.
The state's County Code, Section 1782.1, specifies that during January following any municipal election, the commissioners may amend the budget and the tax levy and rate to conform with the amended budget. The county must provide public notice by publication in one newspaper of general circulation, that an amended budget has been proposed and is available for public inspection for 10 days at a location specified in the notice, the code states. Any amended budget must be adopted by the commissioners after the public inspection period, and no later than Feb. 15.
Vogler said the last time the budget was reopened after an election was in 2004.
The previous board of commissioners — Vogler, Steve Craig and Bob Del Signore — had approved the existing 2020 budget.
The general fund account totals $34,445,303, which is a 2.2 percent increase over that of 2019. The total revised budget is $67,939,260, which is 1.4 percent less than the total 2019 spending plan. The millage as imposed is 7.116 mills for general operations, 0.646 for debt service and 0.135 for the Lawrence County Federated Library System.
